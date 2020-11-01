Mulroy heroics not enough for Louth as Longford progress after war of attrition

Darren Gallagher of Longford scores a point late in the game despite the efforts of Emmet Carolan of Louth. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Longford edged out Louth in a game dominated by the woeful conditions to reach the last eight in the Leinster football championship.

It was a remarkable match with all of Louth’s scores coming from full-forward Sam Mulroy.

Longford had slightly more potency up front with five players contributing to their tally. Outstanding midfielder Darren Gallagher – despite suffering from a dead leg in the second half – hit 1-3 while second half substitute Robbie Smith hit a brace of crucial points at the business end of a poor contest.

Everything about the day was redolent of an O’Byrne Cup tie with the rain pouring down and the skies darkening over Cusack Park in Mullingar even before the ball was thrown in.

Predictably scores were at a premium in the woeful conditions and, with both sides packing their defences, so were opportunities.

But Longford hit a purple match hitting 1-2 in a three minute spell in the first quarter. The goal came after a brilliant three-man move involving Colm Smyth and midfielders Kevin Diffley and Darren Gallagher which culminated in the latter beating Craig Lynch from close range.

Even allowing for the conditions, the standard was very poor. Longford had difficulty securing their own kick-out but Louth struggled to take advantage up front as they continually took the wrong option.

However, their pressure finally paid dividends in the 27 th minute when Conall McKeever linked with full forward Sam Mulroy whose low shot took a deflection, hit the butt of the post before rolling over the line.

Longford’s best performer Darren Gallagher replied with a brace of Longford points – the second a delightful effort from near the sideline.

Mulroy who accounted for Louth first half total of 1-4 converted his fourth free-deep in injury time before Daniel Minnagh restored Longford’s lead on the stroke of half time.

Worryingly for Longford, Gallagher was limping at the start of the second half and his influence waned. The scoring rate dropped further with each side only scoring one point in the third quarter before Mulroy levelled the tie with his side’s first point from play in the 51 st minute.

Substitute Robbie Smyth made a difference converting a mark but inevitably it was Mulroy with his seventh point who levelled the tie with four minutes left. Darren Gallagher restored Longford’s lead while Smyth doubled that advantage three minutes into injury time to secure a quarter-final spot against Laois in Pearse Park next Sunday.

D Gallagher 1-3, 1f, R Smyth (1m), R Brady 0-2 each, D Mimnagh, L Connerton 0-1 each.S Mulroy 1-7, 4f, 1 45.P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; D McElligott, G Rogers, I O’Sullivan; D Gallagher, K Diffley; D Reynolds, C Smyth, D Mimnagh; R Brady, L Connerton, J Hagan.

Subs: D Doherty for Hagan 35m; R Smyth for Reynolds 49m, P Lynn for O’Sullivan 59, A McGuire for Connerton 70 +2.

C Lynch; D Corcoran, D Campbell, K Carr; A Williams, E Callaghan, J Clutterbuck; T Durnin, B Duffy; L Jackson, C Keenan, C McKeever; P Reilly, S Mulroy, C Whelan.

Subs: P Mathews for Whelan ht; E Carolan for Duffy 49m C Grimes for Keenan 49m, G Garland for McKeever 62m, G McSorley for Reilly 67

David Coldrick (Meath)

