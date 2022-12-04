Moycullen’s second half dominance paves way for Connacht Club SFC title win

Eoghan Kelly of Moycullen in action against Adrian McIntyre of Tourlestrane during the AIB Connacht Football Senior Club Championship final at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

History was made in Salthill today between two combatants chasing their first ever AIB Connacht club SFC title.

And it was the result that almost everyone had predicted in advance, as Moycullen dusted off the first half cobwebs to belatedly record an emphatic seven-point victory.

With question marks lingering over whether Peter Cooke might commit to Galway in 2023, the flame-haired powerhouse showed what he can offer during the second half, clipping three excellent points from play.

The first half had been a desperately difficult watch, even if the Galway kingpins looked firmly in the box seat, leading by 0-4 to 0-3 and with the elements to come.

A game of football eventually broke out in the second half and the seven-in-a-row champions from Sligo kept their hopes alive during the third quarter, with Liam Gaughan’s third effort from play, in the 43rd minute, reducing the deficit to three points.

But with the wind in their backs, Moycullen were happy to trust their shooting and it mostly paid off as they outscored the underdogs by 0-9 to 0-3 after half-time.

Expand Close Eoghan Kelly of Moycullen in action against Adrian McIntyre of Tourlestrane during the AIB Connacht Football Senior Club Championship final at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eoghan Kelly of Moycullen in action against Adrian McIntyre of Tourlestrane during the AIB Connacht Football Senior Club Championship final at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

This was their first provincial campaign, as Covid ruled out any Connacht championship when Don Connellan’s charges captured their first county SFC crown in 2020. This ultimately impressive result completes a clean sweep for Galway clubs in the three provincial grades.

Perhaps the most charitable thing you could say about the first half is that it beat watching paint dry – marginally.

The closeness of the scoreline kept Pearse Stadium patrons vaguely interested but, if you were looking for a riveting advertisement for the guts and glory of the club game, you came to the wrong place.

Tourlestrane played with the benefits of the wind – what qualified as a fresh breeze in most venues bar Salthill.

As a consequence, you got the distinct impression that Moycullen were content to play keep-ball, eschewing any point attempt from inside 25 metres, and otherwise happy to run the clock down.

With Tourlestrane doing their level best to clog up any space close to goal – even to the point of having all 15 men inside their ‘45’ – what transpired was a frustrating game of stalemate.

The rank outsiders from Sligo did have their moments, mind you, and all three of their first half points – an eye-catching brace from John Kelly sandwiching a neat team move finished off by Liam Gaughan – edged them one point ahead on three separate occasions.

But each time they were pegged back by a free from Dessie Conneely, who then tapped over his fourth placed ball to leave the hosts ahead by 0-4 to 0-3 at the break.

A healthy position, albeit the 1/8 favourites would have looked considerably more comfortable if they had converted either of two first half goal opportunities.

With the game still scoreless, Paul Kelly failed to generate any power with his fisted effort, which was easily saved by Adam Broe.

The Tourlestrane ‘keeper was then left thanking the goalpost gods after a slick hand-passing move – involving Micheál O’Reilly, Niall Walsh and Neil Mulcahy – released Gerard Davoren through on goal, but his powerful 19th minute strike crashed off the crossbar.

Scorers – Moycullen: D Conneely 0-4f, P Cooke 0-3, P Kelly 0-2, O Gallagher, M O’Reilly, T Clarke, A Claffey 0-1 each. Tourlestrane: L Gaughan 0-3, J Kelly 0-2, G Gaughan 0-1.

Moycullen: A Power; C Corcoran, E Kelly, N Mulcahy; A Claffey, D Wynne, M O’Reilly; G Davoren, P Kelly; S Kelly, N Walsh, P Cooke; T Clarke, D Conneely, O Gallagher. Subs: D Cox for Walsh (58), E Kenny for O’Reilly (62), M Moughan for Davoren (63).

Tourlestrane: A Broe; JF Carr, JP Lang, B Walsh; O Kennedy, A McIntyre, N Gaughan; F O’Donnell, C Marren; J Leonard, J Kelly, K Gavigan; G Gaughan, C Henry, L Gaughan. Subs: N Egan for K Gavigan (45), S Henry for O’Donnell (52), R Kennedy for Leonard (54), K O’Hara for N Gaughan (57), A Marren for Kennedy (59).