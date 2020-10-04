Moycullen make history as Dessie Conneely inspires west Galway club to first county crown

Moycullen players and management celebrate following their side's victory in the Galway County Senior Football Championship Final match over Mountbellew-Moylough at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

THE sublime poaching of Dessie Conneely inspired Moycullen to their first ever Galway SFC title at Pearse Stadium this afternoon.

Conneelly finished the contest with 1-9, 1-3 from play, as the west Galway outfit created history and inflicted further final agony on Mountbellew-Moylough.

Local media were struggling before throw-in to pick a winner, so it was hardly a surprise that an absorbing first half finished in deadlock, 0-7 apiece.

Mountbellew-Moylough were probably the happier, having faced the notorious Salthill elements, and Moylough required the last two points of the half to even secure parity at the break.

Yet the latter had the best player on the pitch, Conneely illuminating a dark afternoon with some sumptuous movement and points off either foot. The skipper finished the half with 0-6, three from play, with Owen Gallagher’s injury-time score tying up the game.

Read More

Barry McHugh fisted Mountbellew back ahead inside 15 seconds of the restart, only for Conneely to bury Moycullen’s opening goal in the 33rd minute. He followed up with a free but then, in another dramatic shift, advancing defender Gary Sweeney was dragged down for a stonewall penalty, converted by Eoin Finnerty on 39 minutes.

Mountbellew followed up with a McHugh free to edge in front, before the pendulum swung back in favour of Moycullen. Galway veteran Gareth Bradshaw showed great strength to ride a tackle and score.

Then Antrim ‘import’ Gallagher came into his own with a defence-shredding 45th minute run to create the opening for Conor Bohan, who found the net via the left upright. That left them three clear at the water break, and Gallagher’s second point set them on the way to a deserved victory.

SCORERS

Moycullen: D Conneely 1-9 (5f, 1 ‘45’), C Bohan 1-0, O Gallagher 0-2, G Bradshaw 0-1.

Mountbellew-Moylough: B McHugh 0-6 (4f), E Finnerty 1-2 (1-0 pen, 1m), P Donnellan, C Ryan, M Daly 0-1 each.

Teams

MOYCULLEN: S Friel; S Kelly, A Claffey, N Mulcahy; G Bradshaw, D Wynne, G Bohan; T Clarke, M Lydon; P Kelly, C Bohan, J McLoughlin; D Conneely, N Walsh, O Gallagher. Subs: E Kelly for G Bohan (44), D Cox for Walsh (48).

MOUNTBELLEW-MOYLOUGH: D Boyle; M Mannion, J Foley, G Sweeney; C Ryan, C Murray, S Moran; M Daly, M Barrett; G Donoghue, P Donnellan, L Donnellan; B McHugh, P Kelly, E Finnerty. Subs: S Miland for L Donnellan (48), B Mannion for Donoghue (60).

REF: A O’Connell (Caherlistrane)

Online Editors