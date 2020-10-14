Moycullen Covid absences hit Galway hard as Padraic Joyce makes nine changes for Mayo clash

PADRAIC JOYCE has unveiled his Galway team to face Mayo in Sunday’s Allianz Football League derby showdown – and there’s no involvement from newly crowned county champions Moycullen following a Covid-19 outbreak in the club.

With Galway currently top of Division One and arch-rivals Mayo battling against demotion, Joyce has made nine changes from the team that started their last NFL outing away to Meath, seven-and-a-half months ago.

And among those promoted is veteran Paul Conroy, who shot a crucial 0-4 off the bench in Navan that day.

There are first league starts for Claregalway’s Conor Campbell, Salthill-Knocknacarra’s John Maher and Corofin’s Jason Leonard.

With Shane Walsh ruled out through injury, Johnny Heaney will skipper the team in Tuam Stadium.

Walsh’s absence is not the only setback to Galway hopes of securing a first NFL title since 1981. The fact that some members of the Moycullen squad tested positive for coronavirus has resulted in all players from the club restricting their movements, and this means that the likes of Seán Kelly, Gareth Bradshaw and county final hero Dessie Conneely are unavailable this weekend.

GALWAY (NFL v Mayo): C Gleeson; C Campbell, SA Kelly, J Heaney (capt); L Silke, J Duane, C McDaid; J Maher, C D’Arcy; E Brannigan, M Daly, J Leonard; R Finnerty, I Burke, P Conroy.

Online Editors