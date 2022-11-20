Moycullen book place in Connacht final with extra-time victory over Strokestown

Diarmuid McGann of Strokestown in action against Aidan Claffey of Moycullen

MOYCULLEN survived a ferocious Strokestown effort and their own highly erratic shooting to qualify for this year’s Connacht club football final, where they’ll be heavy favourites to beat Tourlestrane.

They won in Tuam despite scoring just a single point in the second half of normal time.

A goal by Galway captain, Seán Kelly, in the first half of extra-time finally put some separation between themselves and Strokestown, who made life awkward and uncomfortable for the favourites at every turn.

The only thing they failed to do was capitalise on a strong start.

By the 10th minute, Strokestown were 0-4 to no score ahead. All of their points came from placed balls but each of those was earned through strong running and intense pressing.

The challenge was set.

Then, in the 13th minute, Strokestown midfielder David Butler was black carded. Rightly too.

His attempt to play the ball was genuine but it resulted in a clear trip on Donal Cox, who was quicker, and rendered the sanction inevitable.

It would be overly convenient to say Strokestown’s reduction of players changed the course of the half, but by the time Butler came back on, the game was level.

Owen Gallagher, the Antrim doctor now with the Galway senior footballers, effectively orchestrated the comeback.

He kicked three from play but also handled and distributed the ball superbly. Des Conneely, who couldn’t miss against Westport a week before, hit the other three from frees.

Meanwhile, Moycullen’s tackling around the middle was ferocious.

Strokestown got just one more score before half-time but at 0-6 to 0-5, most of the day’s scoring was done.

Twenty-five minutes into the second act, no one had added to their tally.

In their haste to win the game, Moycullen neglected to put back on their shooting boots at the break.

Instead they chose a patch of grass to the right of the Strokestown goal, between 25 and 40 metres out, from which to spray the ball creatively wide.

The minutes ticked on. The wides clocked up.

Moycullen adopted a 15 man defence. Strokestown using the most Conneely, who kicked ten scores from ten shots against Westport, missed a sitter of a free. Even Gallagher got in on the act.

Eventually, 27 minutes into the barren half, Moycullen won a free.

It was in their ‘sweet spot’ but perhaps sensing the need for closure, the referee moved it in, presumably for dissent, to unmissable range.

So it proved.

But a point in the 60th minute from Cathal Compton – Strokestown’s first from play all afternoon – sent us to added time, where Kelly’s goal and an even later one from Ger Davoren, finally set Moycullen free.

SCORERS

Moycullen: D Conneely 0-4, O Gallagher 0-3, S Kelly, G Davoren 1-0 each, P Kelly 0-1.

Strokestown: D McGann 0-4 (3f), S McGinley 0-2 (1 ’45, 1f), Cathal Compton 0-1.

TEAMS

MOYCULLEN: A Power; C Corcoran, N Mulcahy, C Dein; A Claffey, E Kelly, M Moughan; T Clarke, P Kelly; G Davoren, M O’Reilly, S Kelly; D Cox, D Conneely, O Gallagher.

Subs: P Cooke for Cox (38), F McDonagh for Davoren (62), Davoren for McDonagh (f-t), C Bohan for Dein (86), McDonagh for Gallagher (89), M Lydon for S Kelly (91)

STROKESTOWN: N Curley; T Gibbons, S Mullooly, D Neary; C Regan, C Neary, C Brogan; D Butler, Cathal Compton; K Murphy, P Brogan, C Lavin; S McGinley, Colin Compton, D McGann.

Subs: K Finn for Lavin (43), M Kavanagh for Butler (53), Lavin for Kavanagh (f-t), Kavanagh for Regan (88)

REF: J Gilmartin (Sligo)