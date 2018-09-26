Moy appeal Tyrone's decision not to pursue action over Sean Cavanagh incident

Moy have appealled against Tyrone County Board's decision not to pursue further action over the incident which saw Seán Cavanagh sustain concussion and a number of facial injuries.

Moy have appealled against Tyrone County Board's decision not to pursue further action over the incident which saw Seán Cavanagh sustain concussion and a number of facial injuries.

Officials ruled the incident in the club's clash with Edendork merited no on-field action after an investigation by the county's Competitions Control Committee.

Moy, however, having reviewed a video of the game, have requested that the officials "review the footage again to reconsider their opinion".

In a statement on Facebook they said: "Having considered this video, Moy Tír na nÓg G.A.C expresses its disappointment and dismay with the outcome of the investigation by the Competitions Control Committee of the Tyrone County Board, issued on Saturday 22nd September 2018, that the referee “…adjudicated on the matter appropriately”. The cause of the clash that led to the injuries could and should have been avoided. The mark had been taken by Seán Cavanagh and signalled by the referee directly before the incident."

Meanwhile, former Derry minor Callum Brown is to join Great Western Sydney on a two-year contract in the coming weeks.

Brown, who visited the Sydney club for a 10-day trial during the summer, will link up with them for pre-season once the terms of his contract are finalised.

The teenager was an impressive impact substitute during Derry's 2017 minor campaign that culminated in an All-Ireland final defeat to a David Clifford-inspired Kerry.

While Clifford's goals lit up that day, Brown's fielding at the other end was also memorable, prompting AFL scouts to take an interest.

Great Western Sydney have had former Cavan footballer Nicholas Walsh on their coaching staff for the last few years and previously signed Setanta ó hAilpín for a spell.

Brown - a talented all-round sportsman who has been on the books of Linfield and Coleraine in the Irish League - will become the 54th Irish player to sign professional terms with an AFL club in the 26 years since the 'Irish experiment' got under way.

In the past, former Derry players Dermot McNicholl (St Kilda), Anthony Tohill (Melbourne) and Chrissy McKaigue (Sydney Swans) have all played for AFL clubs, while Conor Glass is currently on the books of Hawthorn.

Oisín McWilliams, an Ulster U-20 winner with Derry this year, recently had trials with North Melbourne where he was joined by promising Sligo player Redmond óg Murphy. Four other potential Irish recruits are in Australia for an international combine.

Cork's Mark Keane and Derry's Anton Tohillwere at an international combine based in Florida earlier in the year and this time they are joined by Carlow's Jordan Morrissey and Down's Pierce Laverty.

