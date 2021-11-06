Mostrim are hoping to ‘make memories’ after ending long final famine

Mostrim’s Darragh Doherty celebrates following Longford’s win over Offaly in the 2020 O’Byrne Cup final but will he be celebrating again after tomorrow’s county final?

The shock of Mostrim making their first Longford SFC final in 29 years was perfectly summed up by local commentator Jimmy Connell in the joyous seconds that followed their epic semi-final defeat of Colmcille.

“They’ll settle down for two weeks now, they’ll enjoy it. There’ll probably be a drink ban for them for the two weeks. They can drink water if they want but that’s all, holy water they’ll need in two weeks’ time,” an ecstatic Connell said.

Not even holy water would have been deemed sufficient to conjure up the miracle which takes them back to Pearse Park tomorrow as the wheels looked like they were falling off the Mostrim wagon just nine weeks ago.

After spending 15 years working with underage talent in Edgeworthstown, Ray Hussey took the plunge to step up as a senior selector under Dessie Dolan Snr but he would end the year as manager following a chaotic few months.

With just 10 players to work with most nights at training and a skeleton squad to pick from for league games due to county commitments – they are just one of three dual clubs in the county – Dolan was exasperated with their showings and saw no light at the end of the tunnel.

“We got absolutely whitewashed in the first five league games, we got beaten by 20 points, 23 points and so on. If you take eight of your best players out of any team then you’re in for a hiding,” Hussey told the Irish Independent this week.

“Dessie couldn’t add it up in his head. He was travelling from Athlone and the county lads weren’t allowed to train with us so he was coming to train 10 fellas. It was a disaster and a train crash waiting to happen.”

Dolan departed on good terms before last year’s delayed county semi-final against Killoe with Hussey taking the reins on a temporary basis, but as with many things in the GAA he was doing such a good job that he was quickly made permanent.

Derailing Killoe proved too steep a mountain to climb that soon and most reckoned that they were heading closer to relegation than a county decider when placed in the group of death for this year’s championship.

“I remember the draw being made on Shannonside Radio,” Hussey recalled. “It was a lovely summer’s evening, the radio was on outside and the names came out: Edgeworthstown, Slashers, Killoe, Drumlish, Carrickedmond and Colmcille.

“My own son Tiernan that plays looked at me and I looked at him and he says, ‘There’s possibly two wins there and we might get into a quarter-final’, and I just said jokingly back, ‘Sure what’s wrong with beating them all and topping it?’”

Mostrim would do just that as they went through the group unbeaten with things bedding in quickly under Hussey and Eddie Doherty, while the addition of strength and conditioning John Coyle, tactical guru Brian Noonan and selector Michael ‘Turkey’ O’Hara also worked a treat.

Everything “snowballed” during the rapid-fire group format, but they needed Lady Luck on their side in the quarter-final against Dromard when substitute Seamus Hannon fired a goal with the last kick of the game to overturn a two-point deficit.

Two goals from Hussey’s son Tiernan, part of this year’s Longford U-20 squad, proved the difference in the semi-final, but the surprise packets are backboned by experience with 12 of the starting team from their 2006 minor success playing integral roles.

The scenes in the aftermath were something else with Hussey, nephew of Mostrim football legend Mickey O’Hara, keen to implore some wisdom into the younger squad members about the belief which they have supplied to parishioners.

“It’s not about winning medals, it’s about making memories. It’s giving hope and joy back to the older people in the club that probably thought they’d never be in Pearse Park again come county final day,” he said.

“There’s a couple of neighbours of mine, Tom McLoughlin is well in his 80s, he played his first senior game for Mostrim in 1951. He’s a stalwart of the club and an absolute diehard, I was chatting him during the week and Jackie Devine, this is a dream for them. They never thought we’d be back in a county final.

“Tom is 86 or 87 years of age and hasn’t missed a training night with us yet. He’s still driving, he comes down in every condition, pulls up a little chair and sits at the side of the pitch and watches even the training. He just lives and dies for Edgeworthstown. Every club has those people and we’re blessed to have them.”

Anticipation is at fever pitch with red and green everywhere you look while the thirst for a fourth county title is obvious as a GoFundMe page to help with preparations has already closed in on a whopping €15,000.

Hussey was “the baby of the squad” at 18 when they won their last county title in 1992 and remembers rubbing his hands together at the prospect of what was to come over the remainder of his career.

Another final appearance never materialised, though.

That’s why their opportunity against “proven champions” Mullinalaghta must be seized upon like it is their last and Hussey intends to “match fire with fire”.

He has helped Mostrim to play with smiles on their faces and if they to do that for another hour, they could make memories to last a lifetime.