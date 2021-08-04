| 17.5°C Dublin

More than a minor issue, this is ‘child neglect​​​’ – overhaul needed of underage system that facilitates 40-point routs

The demolition of Déise under-17s sparked a furious reaction from Ciarán Deely

Former Wexford footballer and London manager Ciarán Deely, who now works with QPR. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Former Wexford footballer and London manager Ciarán Deely, who now works with QPR. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

All it took was 48 words from Ciarán Deely, retired Wexford footballer and ex-London manager, to encapsulate not just his own fury but, you suspect, the profound frustration of many others.

Responding to last month’s result from the Munster MFC – Cork 5-28 Waterford 0-3 – Deely was aghast.

“This is a disgrace . . . not Cork or Waterford’s fault,” he tweeted. “If my son was involved in a game like this, I would tell him to go play a different sport. @officialgaa your competition structures are a disgrace. This is where bullsh#t tradition gets you. These are actually children.”

