More than a minor issue, this is ‘child neglect​​​’ – overhaul needed of underage system that facilitates 40-point routs

All it took was 48 words from Ciarán Deely, retired Wexford footballer and ex-London manager, to encapsulate not just his own fury but, you suspect, the profound frustration of many others.

Responding to last month’s result from the Munster MFC – Cork 5-28 Waterford 0-3 – Deely was aghast.

“This is a disgrace . . . not Cork or Waterford’s fault,” he tweeted. “If my son was involved in a game like this, I would tell him to go play a different sport. @officialgaa your competition structures are a disgrace. This is where bullsh#t tradition gets you. These are actually children.”

You might argue that it could have been worse: at half-time the scoreline read Cork 2-18 Waterford 0-0, prompting a typically forthright Joe Brolly to tweet: “A f***ing scandal.”

Let’s be clear: no one was blaming the unfortunate young Déise men or a voracious Cork either. Rather, it was the perpetuation of an age-old system that offers no roadmap, no incentive, no hope, for the weaker counties.

Bad enough for the Sligo and Leitrim seniors to be massacred by Mayo; but the minor grade should be viewed “purely as developmental”, Deely tells the Irish Independent. The key aim should be facilitating more games between players of a similar standard, “and if that means Waterford playing Cork North, fair enough.”

He adds: “There’s no point in talking about what has happened for the last 125 years. Young people are different nowadays. They’re not going to commit to the GAA because it’s the only thing; there are other options.”

The Cork-Waterford mismatch is scarcely unique: Kildare minors crushed Carlow and Donegal routed Antrim by margins of over 25 points in recent weeks. Given his own back story with Wexford and London, Deely knows plenty about swimming against the tide.

He was a sub looking on as Dublin won the 2008 Leinster SFC final by 23 points. But at least that Wexford team could still chase realisable ambitions – and they would make a Lazarus-like recovery that summer to reach an All-Ireland semi-final.

Thirteen years on, and now working in the sports science department of London soccer club QPR, Deely is deeply concerned by the trend of stronger counties casting the weak even further adrift.

“The GAA have done a great job with Go Games and summer camps, with that young child group of 12 and under . . . but I think they’ve forgotten about the youth, that teenage group,” he argues.

“You can’t have a situation where you have young players – and I would still call them children – going out and losing by 40 points. That is child neglect of youth sport, that you could put a young boy in that place where he can lose by that much.”

Deely wouldn’t be surprised if those young Waterford footballers were reappraising the value of “dedicating” their lives to suffer such results – or if many had already made that decision and declined to play this year.

“And I’m only using Waterford as an example,” he stresses. “I gave up a huge amount throughout my twenties to play with Wexford. It’s a massive sacrifice, but with the hope that we’ll get to play in Croke Park, might win a Leinster … but for these young players you’re thinking, ‘What’s the point?’ And I would think of it as just neglect, absolute neglect.

“In my work at a professional level, if we’re winning 4-0 we’re taking a fella off and playing with ten because we’re thinking, ‘This is how the players will learn and adapt.’ It’s great all the talk about a games-based approach in the GAA . . . but the proof is in the pudding and I personally am sick of looking at results like this.”

Behind these results lie a “multitude of problems” not all attributable to Croke Park, Deely accepts, and he cites anecdotal evidence of some counties making 16-year-olds choose between hurling and football as “absolutely ridiculous”. But the GAA at central level still bears “a big responsibility for this”.

But then what are the solutions? Having managed London for four seasons up until 2019, Deely has long supported the need for a tiered competition structure in football at senior level. Yet at minor level, he adds, “that argument is even more compelling.”

He lauds some initiatives at juvenile level, including the Celtic Challenge, where larger counties are divided on a regionalised basis.

“Brian Cuthbert and Mick Dempsey along with Shane Flanagan and other lads (on the Talent Academy and Player Development Review Committee) produced a really, really good report in 2019. And it was all about keeping them in the system for as long as possible,” says Deely.

“That doesn’t chime then with 15 lads out on the field for Cork, or the same for Dublin. Why is minor not split across the regions?” And yet, in the last fortnight, Offaly have floored Dublin in the Leinster U-20 football final and then stunned Cork to reach an All-Ireland final.

And, as the 2021 minor race hots up, Meath’s Leinster final blitz last Monday has further dented the theory of an endless Dublin conveyor belt. Surely these results are an endorsement of the status quo, warts and all?

While he can understand that argument, Deely then reels off a list of minnows who have made ground-breaking strides (Clare in ’92, Fermanagh via the qualifiers in ‘04, Sligo in ‘07, Tipp last year) but struggled to get back there ever since.

“Competition will always throw up little quirks,” he surmises, “but I would personally prefer to be competing at my own level and trying to win, trying to improve. If you had a tiered competition in Leinster at underage, maybe Offaly are in the top tier because they’ve been good the last few years.

“But there’s no point, at the moment, putting a young Wexford team versus Dublin – because they might be beaten out the gate.”