Wednesday 25 July 2018

More injury woe for Donegal as the influential Eoghan Bán Gallagher is ruled out of crucial Tyrone showdown

Eoghan Bán Gallagher of Donegal is treated for an arm injury before being substituted during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 2 match between Roscommon and Donegal at Dr.Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Chris McNulty

Donegal footballers have suffered a blow with confirmation that Eoghan Bán Gallagher will miss their big ‘Super 8s’ showdown with Tyrone in Ballybofey on Sunday week.

The talented Donegal defender was ruled out after undergoing a scan on his arm injury in Letterkenny yesterday.

Gallagher had to be withdrawn during last Saturday’s 0-20 to 0-13 win over Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park. The Killybegs man was replaced by Neil McGee after 19 minutes and left Roscommon with his arm in a sling.

Donegal – already without ace attacker Patrick McBrearty due to a cruciate knee injury – were hopeful that their flying defender  would recover in time to line out in the winner-takes-all clash against the Red Hands.

The news is more positive, however, on Frank McGlynn.  The Glenfin veteran had to leave last Saturday’s match after 56 minutes, but Donegal are confident that the 2012 All-Ireland winner will be fit to face Tyrone. 

Online Editors

