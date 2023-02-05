Moran’s men hold off London fightback

Leitrim made it two wins from two to go back to the top of the Division 4 table with victory over London, but they were pushed right to the wire by the Exiles.

When Donal Wrynn goaled in the 55th minute it looked like job done for Andy Moran’s charges, as they opened up a 2-9 to 0-7 lead.

And the red carding of London’s Henry Walsh a minute later only served to strengthen that belief.

But just as they did at Wexford, London rolled up their sleeves and started to chip away at the deficit, thanks to the free-taking of Chris Farley as well as a debut point from ex-Kerry star Kevin McCarthy.

When Daniel Clarke hit the back of the Leitrim net in the 65th minute the comeback was complete (2-10 to 1-13).

But crucially Leitrim substitute Tom Prior had the green flag flying at the other end within just 60 seconds to restore the visitors’ lead.

Despite a few more scares in a frantic final few minutes, Moran’s side were able to see the game out and register their second win of the campaign.

Keith Beirne knocked over the final point of the match to finish with a personal tally of 1-7, to add to the 1-10 he racked up in the win over Waterford.

Leitrim had earlier led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the end of an error-strewn first half in which both sides lacked fluency, and a black card for London’s Michael Clarke was the only real incident of note.

But the second half would more than make up for it.

Scorers – Leitrim: K Beirne 1-7 (0-4f), Donal Wrynn, T Prior 1-0 each; J Reynolds, E Sweeney (1m) 0-2 each, J Heslin 0-1. London: D Clarke 1-0, C Farley 0-6 (5f, 1’45), L Gavaghan 0-4 (1f), J Gallagher, K McCarthy 0-2 each, C Duggan 0-1 (1m).

LEITRIM – D Maxwell 6; A Reynolds 6, M Diffley 7, C Reynolds 6; C Farrell 7, S Quinn 7, R O’Rourke 6; P Dolan 8, D Wrynn 8; D Rooney 7, J Heslin 6, Paul Keaney 7; E Sweeney 6, K Beirne 8, J Reynolds 8. Subs: P Maguire 6 for Conor Reynolds (h-t), T Prior 7 1-0 for Sweeney (48), M Plunkett 6 for Heslin (70), D Flynn 5 for D Rooney (72), J Rooney 5 for Farrell (70+3).

LONDON – K Mullan 6; C Healy 6, E Walsh 6, N McElwaine 7; D Clarke 8, M Clarke 6, A McLoughlin 6; L Gallagher 8, M Walsh 8; N O’Leary 6, E Lynn 6, C Duggan 7; S Dornan 6, L Gavaghan 7, C Farley 7. Subs: H Walsh 5 for Duggan (38), C Gallagher 6 for Dornan (43), J Gallagher 7 for O’Leary (43), Dornan for Healy (50), K McCarthy 7 for Lynn (53).

REF – J Hayes (Limerick).