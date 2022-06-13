‘Monster’ Lee Keegan the inspiration for Mayo’s great escape

How many times? There is, apparently, no upper limit to the frequency with which Lee Keegan and Mayo’s half-back line will bail them out when all else is askew and their summer is drifting away.

Leadership comes in many forms. Few are as explicit as what Keegan offers: ostensibly playing as a man-marking inside back, slaloming the length of a pitch, bending a score off the inside of his boot at a time when other avenues of Mayo inspiration have been blocked up and turned into cul-de-sacs.

“You can go through multiple games over the past decade and he’s done that,” James Horan said of Keegan’s latest divine intervention, and an evening when little else about Mayo’s performance was godly.

“He’s a monster for us. He was the same again when needed today, he’s a fantastic player,” added the Mayo manager.

Horan has experienced feast days and famines during his two highly eventful stints as Mayo boss.

This was both; a bizarre, belatedly enthralling evening in a hollow, mostly-empty Croke Park.

The upshot was Mayo were back in the very familiar surrounds of an All-Ireland quarter-final, once again seemingly oblivious to their own vulnerabilities.

However, it was certainly tempting to ask Horan on Saturday whether he had ever witnessed a 45-minute performance as bad as the one Mayo threw up against Kildare – a team who suffered many of the same afflictions on the night, just in reverse order.

“The objective for the day was to get into a quarter-final and we did that,” he noted, framing his immediate post-match reaction.

“You’d like to do it very differently.”

There are plenty of ways to win a football match by five points. But taking the lead for the first time in the 65th minute and then lobbing the goalkeeper from 40 metres out with the last kick of the encounter is perhaps a method only Mayo could have managed.

“We stuck at it and got through it so I’m delighted with that, the character that the lads showed, as they always do,” Horan said.

“Hugely satisfied with how we ground it out playing so poorly, but our first half, the energy and intent was non-existent.”

That opening 35 minutes contained just one point from play from a Mayo forward. It featured some of the worst kicking at goal from their players in years.

Mayo had 16 attempts at goal. Five went over the bar, five went wide and another six never made it far enough to be classified as either.

Turnovers, bad passes, kick-outs meeting the sidelines. It was all there in an extraordinary collection of ineptitude.

At half-time, the calculations suggested that unless their defenders could find enough scores between them to rescue the game, the entire squad were going to be looking up flights and last-minute summer holiday deals on the bus home.

We were half-right.

Keegan, inevitably, kicked one of those points, admirable as much for its leadership qualities as much as the level of its technical execution.

Then Oisín Mullin, ostensibly Mayo’s full-back and a man who had his fill of it from Daniel Flynn, popped up inside the Kildare 45.

The athleticism of members of the Mayo defence is something to behold (see also Eoghan McLaughlin chasing down Daniel Flynn in the first half) and when Mullin took possession, he bounced off two Kildare players, played a one-two with Pádraig O’Hora, accelerated into space and finished brilliantly.

Few teams respond to the energy of a game quite like Mayo and from that goal, which levelled the game, their forwards all cut loose – most notably the impressive Fergal Boland, who came off the bench.

For Kildare, the scale of defeat was undeniably harsh.

Lilywhites manager Glenn Ryan rolled the dice and made five changes from the trauma of the Leinster final.

One of those, Aaron O’Neill, replacing Mark Donnellan in goals, brought a very different interpretation to the role of the Kildare goalkeeper, but he came under deep pressure and suffered the consequences on a couple of kick-outs at an important time in the second half.

They were unlucky, too. Full-forward Daniel Flynn, who played with much greater awareness of his team-mates, might have had a goal, but for a brilliant block by Enda Hession.

However, Ryan was mostly aggrieved by the decision to award a free out to Mayo when it appeared Ben McCormack had been fouled in the square for a ‘pick-up’ infraction that the screen in Croke Park showed clearly didn’t happen.

“It wasn’t a pick-up. It wasn’t. How can a referee make that decision, followed up by the other?” asked the Kildare boss.

“If I asked my players to go out and play the game, if they make a mistake, don’t compound it by making another one. Should be the same for everyone out on the pitch.”

And so, Ryan’s first year as Kildare manager ends with two bitter championship defeats and relegation from Division 1.

For Mayo, the summer rumbles on, but unless they can make quick corrections over the next two weeks, it will take more than just Keegan to keep their All-Ireland hopes burning.

“Today was huge for us to get through that,” Horan insisted. “Two weeks will make a huge difference.”

SCORERS – Mayo: C O’Connor 0-3 (1f); O Mullin, J Flynn 1-0 each; L Keegan, E McLaughlin, F Boland 0-2 each; D O’Connor, C Loftus, J Carney, D McHale 0-1 each. Kildare: J Hyland 0-6 (5f); K O’Callaghan 0-2; D Malone, K Feely, B McCormack, N Flynn, S Ryan, D Flynn 0-1 each.

MAYO – R Hennelly 6; E Hession 7, O Mullin 7, L Keegan 9; P Durcan 7, S Coen 6, E McLaughlin 7; A O’Shea 6, M Ruane 5; D O’Connor 6, J Doherty 5, C Loftus 6; C O’Connor 6, J Carney 6, J Carr 5. Subs: F Boland 8 for Doherty (29), D McHale 6 for Carr (44), P O’Hora 7 for Coen (46), J Flynn 6 for O’Shea (60), A Orme 6 for Carney (70).

KILDARE – A O’Neill 5; M O’Grady 7, S Ryan 8, R Houlihan 7; D Malone 7, D Hyland 6, K Flynn 6; K Feely 8, K O’Callaghan 8; F Conway 7, B McCormack 7, A Beirne 5; J Hyland 7, D Flynn 8, N Flynn 6. Subs: P Cribbin 7 for Beirne (31), D Kirwan 6 for N Flynn (55), P McDermott 6 for Conway (71), B McLoughlin 6 for J Hyland (72).

REF – D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).