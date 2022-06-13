| 9.8°C Dublin

‘Monster’ Lee Keegan the inspiration for Mayo’s great escape

Mayo – 2-13 Kildare – 0-14

Pádraig O'Hora and Jordan Flynn celebrate after beating Kildare. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Ben McCormack of Kildare gathers possession ahead of Mayo players Oisín Mullin, right Expand
Daniel Flynn of Kildare in action against Eoghan McLaughlin of Mayo Expand

Conor McKeon

How many times? There is, apparently, no upper limit to the frequency with which Lee Keegan and Mayo’s half-back line will bail them out when all else is askew and their summer is drifting away.

Leadership comes in many forms. Few are as explicit as what Keegan offers: ostensibly playing as a man-marking inside back, slaloming the length of a pitch, bending a score off the inside of his boot at a time when other avenues of Mayo inspiration have been blocked up and turned into cul-de-sacs.

