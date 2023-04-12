Monaghan’s Vinny Corey still going hard as he can for as long as he can in new job

New manager keeping the Farney men where he feels they belong – with the top brass

Monaghan players celebrate with their manager Vinny Corey, top, after staying in Division 1 of the league. The county has the second-longest top-flight stint after Kerry. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

For 17 years, Vinny Corey gave his body to the cause of Monaghan football. Then he put on a bib and donated his brain to it as well.