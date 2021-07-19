Monaghan's Ulster U20 football final clash deferred for six days after Brendan Óg O'Dufaigh tragedy

Brendán Óg Ó Dufaigh - who tragically passed away last Friday - in action for Monaghan back in 2018

Monaghan's Ulster Under-20 final with Down, scheduled for next Saturday, has been deferred by six days at the request of Monaghan GAA.

It follows the tragic death of the county's U20 captain Brendan Óg O'Dufaigh in a road traffic accident on Friday night as he made his way home from their semi-final win over Donegal.

The deferral will give Brendan's traumatised colleagues more breathing space to attempt to come to terms with his death and prepare for the game which has now been fixed for Friday week in Armagh's Athletic Grounds at 7.30pm.

Monaghan's Ulster SFC final with Tyrone takes place in Croke Park the following day at 4pm.