Monaghan's storming second half gives them chink of light in Division 1

Seán Jones of Monaghan shoots to score his side's first goal despite a tackle from Donegal's Oisin Gallen. Photo: Sportsfile

The great survivors are up and running in the Allianz Division 1 league.

Monaghan, second only to Kerry in terms of top flight longevity, powered to a first win of the campaign in impressive style over Donegal in Clones to lift their chances of retaining their status into a 9th year.

Trailing by 0-7 to 0-6 at the break Monaghan used the wind to their advantage with a clinical display of pace to punch repeated holes in a Donegal defence that grew dispirited as the game progressed.

It had the feel of a real four-pointer about it with relegation in the back of both their minds already as the glow from Donegal's opening day success over Kerry receded.

Donegal had Michael Langan and Eoghan Ban Gallagher both back for their first league starts after missing the opening two games and their impact was palpable around the pitch.

But Monaghan had Jack McCarron and Darren Hughes back too for the first time and they too were hugely influential, Hughes in a sweeping role and McCarron as scorer-in-chief with 0-7 before he made way for another veteran returning for the first time.

Typically, Conor McManus' first two contributions were two marks as Monaghan turned the screw in the last 10 minutes.

He also set up Seán Jones, another big substitution, for 1-1, Jones' goal on 70 minutes for 1-18 to 0-14 making it safe.

Monaghan had too much zip and energy for Donegal and in Stephen O'Hanlon they had the game's most dynamic player.

He scored three points himself but was so creative otherwise, alongside Michael Bannigan who also caused Donegal repeated trouble.

The sides were level six times in the opening half but by the break Donegal had edged 0-7 to 0-6 ahead.

A feature of the half for Monaghan was two early Rory Beggan frees, their opening two scores, both eased over from around 45 metres.

There were no clearcut goal chances but Michael Bannigan did threaten at one stage with an adventurous run, opting to pass inside when he could have gone himself.

O'Hanlon might have had a goal early in the second half when he ran on to a Beggan kick-out but was narrowly wide, earning a free for McCarron in the process while Jamie Brennan hit the crossbar at the other end on 49 minutes.

Donegal briefly went two points ahead, 0-11 to 0-9, on 46 minutes but Monaghan's response was instant, six points on the trot to build serious momentum.

On this evidence Monaghan's prospects of staying up are far greater than Donegal's who were without their captain Patrick McBrearty and may be for the rest of the campaign

Scorers - Monaghan: J McCarron 0-7 (4fs, 1m), S Jones 1-2, S O'Hanlon, R Beggan (3fs) 0-3 each, C McManus (2ms) 0-2, M Bannigan, K Duffy, C McCarthy, all 0-1 each. Donegal: O Gallen 0-5 (4fs), M Langan 0-4, C O'Donnell 0-3, C McGonagle, D O Baoill, J Brennan all 0-1 each

Monaghan: R Beggan; T McPhillips, K Duffy, D Hughes; C Boyle, D Ward, R Wylie; K Lavelle, G Mohan; S O'Hanlon, M Bannigan, S Carey; C McCarthy, J McvCarron, K Gallagher. Subs: C Lennon for Lavelle (inj 19) S Jones for Carey (48), S Hanratty for Lennon (59), C McManus for McCarron (63), A Mulligan for McCarthy (69)

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C Ward; EB Gallagher, S McMenamin, C McColgan; C McGonagle, J McGee; D O Baoill, M Langan, C O'Donnell; H McFadden, O Gallen, J Brennan. Subs: P Mogan for McColgan (45), L McGlynn for Ward (59), R McFadden for McFadden (66), J McGroddy for Magee (74)