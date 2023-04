Monaghan's Ryan O'Toole seizes his moment to score the decisive goal in the latter stages of his team's victory over Tyrone. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Gaelic football is the real beautiful game. At least it looked like it in Omagh as Monaghan and Tyrone combined for a classic which showed negativity and regimentation in the name of progress is not football’s inevitable fate. There is another way.