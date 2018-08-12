Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 12 August 2018

Monaghan vs Tyrone: All-Ireland final place at stake as Ulster rivals collide in Croke Park rematch

12 August 2018; Conor McManus of Monaghan in action against Padraig Hampsey of Tyrone during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Monaghan and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Dublin await today's second All-Ireland semi-final as Monaghan take on Tyrone at Croke Park. Throw in is at 3.30pm and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

