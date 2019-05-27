Sport Gaelic Football

Monday 27 May 2019

Monaghan to face Fermanagh as All Ireland SFC qualifier draw revealed

Stephen O'Hanlon of Monaghan in action against Jason McLoughlin of Cavan. Photo: Sportsfile
Independent.ie newsdesk

Monaghan and Fermanagh will face off in round one of the All Ireland football championship qualifiers.

Elsewhere, the winners of Kildare and Longford - who drew yesterday - will travel to Carlow and Westmeath were handed a home tie against Waterford.

Times ,venues and dates will be confirmed by the CCCC tomorrow (Tuesday) with the first team out to play at home, except when a Division Three or Four side is drawn against a Division One or Two team. In these cases, the Division Three and Four sides will enjoy home advantage.

All matches are due to take place on June 8/9.

All Ireland SFC qualifiers:

Louth v Antrim

Tipperary v Down

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Carlow v Kildare/Longford

Westmeath v Waterford

Online Editors

