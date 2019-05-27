Monaghan to face Fermanagh as All Ireland SFC qualifier draw revealed
Monaghan and Fermanagh will face off in round one of the All Ireland football championship qualifiers.
Elsewhere, the winners of Kildare and Longford - who drew yesterday - will travel to Carlow and Westmeath were handed a home tie against Waterford.
Times ,venues and dates will be confirmed by the CCCC tomorrow (Tuesday) with the first team out to play at home, except when a Division Three or Four side is drawn against a Division One or Two team. In these cases, the Division Three and Four sides will enjoy home advantage.
All matches are due to take place on June 8/9.
All Ireland SFC qualifiers:
Louth v Antrim
Tipperary v Down
Leitrim v Wicklow
GAA Newsletter
Wexford v Derry
Offaly v London
Monaghan v Fermanagh
Carlow v Kildare/Longford
Westmeath v Waterford
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'It is more enthralling watching Mayo losing than watching any other team winning' - Joe Brolly
- Horan rues wasted opportunities as Rossies hold nerve
- Joe Brolly: 'Mayo All-Ireland champions? Don't make me laugh'
- 'To be brutally honest I just remember getting the hand pass and giving it to Fintan Cregg'
- Dick Clerkin: 'Mayo still can't be written off despite return of old failings'