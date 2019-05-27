Monaghan to face Fermanagh as All Ireland SFC qualifier draw revealed

Monaghan and Fermanagh will face off in round one of the All Ireland football championship qualifiers.

Elsewhere, the winners of Kildare and Longford - who drew yesterday - will travel to Carlow and Westmeath were handed a home tie against Waterford.

Times ,venues and dates will be confirmed by the CCCC tomorrow (Tuesday) with the first team out to play at home, except when a Division Three or Four side is drawn against a Division One or Two team. In these cases, the Division Three and Four sides will enjoy home advantage.

All matches are due to take place on June 8/9.

All Ireland SFC qualifiers:

Louth v Antrim

Tipperary v Down

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Carlow v Kildare/Longford

Westmeath v Waterford

