Monaghan set up All-Ireland MFC semi-final clash with Kerry after victory over Mayo

Monaghan 1-15 Mayo 1-8

An impressive showing from Monaghan paved the way to an All-Ireland MFC semi-final clash with Kerry after ousting Connacht champions Mayo in Carrick-on-Shannon.

In a potent 20-minute spell, the Farney men hit Mayo for 1-6 without reply to help them into a four-point interval lead.

It was their triangle of Tommy Mallen, Matthew Finn and Max McGinnity that combined for a display Mayo had no answer to.

Mayo opened the scoring from Tommy Lydon before a thumping Finn ‘45’ and the first of two points off Sean Óg McElwain’s left boot put Dermot Malone’s men ahead.

Tommy Lyndon put Josh Carey in on goal in the eighth minute and the power was too much for ‘keeper Mooney, putting Mayo 1-1 to 0-2 ahead.

McElwain and Colm Lynch traded points before Conor Jones placed the perfect finish to the top corner to level matters in a frantic opening quarter.

Monaghan soon took over and were 1-8 to 1-4 ahead by half time with scores from McGinnity, Finn and Mallen.

Mayo won their first three kick-outs of the second half, but Monaghan hounded them down and it was Finn and McGinnity that added scores to turn the screw even further.

Monaghan’s spirit was summed up by their hunger in the tackle and three full-length blocks from Andrew Stuart (2) and McGinnity broke any chance of Mayo battling their way back into the game.

Scorers – Monaghan: M Finn 0-5, (0-1f, 0-1 45), M McGinnity 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1m), T Mallen 0-3, C Jones 1-0, S McElwain 0-2, S O’Connell 0-1 Mayo: D Beirne 0-3, J Carey 1-0, T Lydon 0-2f, C Lynch 0-2, D Neary 0-1.

Monaghan: J Mooney; S McElwain, C Greenan, C Meehan; A Stuart, T Mallen, J Lynch; M Carolan, C Murphy; D Connolly, M McGinnity, C Jones; T Quinn, M Finn, L McKenna. Subs: S O’Connell for M McGinnity (Blood sub 27, reversed HT), S O’Connell for S McElwain (46), E McCaffery for C Meehan (53), J Wright for C Murphy (57), M Maguire for L McKenna (60), C Clerkin for A Stuart (61).

Mayo: C Meaney; J Lavelle, E McGreal, Y Coghill; J Clarke, R Mortimer. F O’Reilly; T Egan, S Cunningham; C Lynch, T Lydon, G Forry; D Beirne, J Carey, S Gilfoyle. Subs: T Duffy for S Guilfoyle (35), D Neary for J Carey (39), S Walsh for F O’Reilly (42), F Burke for G Forry (47), C Ryder for C Lynch (55).

Referee: E McFeely (Donegal)