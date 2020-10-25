Monaghan retain Division One status as late flurry rescues point for Royals

Conor McManus of Monaghan celebrates after scoring his side's second goal as Andrew Colgan of Meath looks dejected at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A point was enough to extend Monaghan’s stay in the top flight as already relegated Meath fought back from three points down in injury time to grab their first point of the league season.

Conor McManus’ handsome haul of 1-8 looked to have secured the spoils for Monaghan and set them up nicely for their Ulster championship clash with Cavan next weekend.

However the Royals stormed back and Morris’ seventh point after being introduced as a sub, secured a share of the spoils.

Monaghan started better and the home side led by 1-4 to 0-1 at the first water break with Micheal Bannigan grabbing the goal.

Meath improved from there to leave only a goal between the teams at the break (1-7 to 0-7) with Ronan Jones carrying the fight with two fine points.

McManus had strong claims for a penalty waved away on the restart but with Morris on the pitch, Meath looked more dangerous in attack.

The visitors took the lead for the first time on 47 minutes when Bryan Menton palmed to the net after good build up play by Donal Keogan and Bryan McMahon.

The Royals could have grabbed another immediately afterwards but Morris and Shane Walsh got their wires crossed when closing in on Rory Beggan and Monaghan survived.

It was tit for tat from there until McManus rifled to the roof of the net on 66 minutes. Then Kieran Duffy raided forward to put four between the teams and put Meath on the brink of a seventh consecutive league defeat.

However Meath hung on gamely and with Monaghan down to 14 after an injury time black card, they kicked four of the last five points, including Morris’ seventh to secure a point and halt a nine game league and championship losing streak that stretched back to last July’s qualifier win over Clare.

SCORERS:

MONAGHAN: C McManus 1-8 (3f), M Bannigan 1-0, C McCarthy 0-2 (1f), F Kelly, K Duffy, D Malone, R Beggan (1f) 0-1 each.

MEATH: J Morris 0-7 (3f, 1m), T O’Reilly 0-4 (3f), B Menton 1-0, R Jones 0-2, J Wallace, S Walsh, J Scully, C O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

Monaghan - R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; R McAnespie, F Kelly, K O’Connell; D Hughes, A Woods; D Ward, M Bannigan, S O’Hanlon; D Garland, C McCarthy, C McManus SUBS: K Lavele for Hughes (26 BS), D Hughes for Woods (HT), C McGuinness for Garland (41), D Malone for Bannigan, S Carey for O’Hanlon (both 48), K Hughes for McCarthy (57),

Meath -: A Colgan; S Lavin, C McGill, D Toner; C Hickey, S McEntee, D Keogan; B Menton, R Jones; J Scully, B McMahon, R Ryan; C O’Sullivan, S Walsh, T O’Reilly SUBS: J Morris for O’Sullivan (26 BS), M Costello for Scully (HT), J Wallace for McMahon (50), J Harkin for Toner (53), J O’Connor for Hickey (65), E Devine for Walsh (68),

Referee - J McQuillan (Cavan)

Online Editors