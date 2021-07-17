Monaghan progress to Ulster final after thrilling victory over Armagh

Monaghan's Conor McManus celebrates with his sister Cathy McManus, left, after his side's victory in the Ulster SFC semi-final against Armagh at Páirc Esler in Newry, Down. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

What a fabulous game of Gaelic Football as two sets of amateur athletes put on a thrilling contest at Pairc Esler in Newry.

Monaghan go on to an Ulster SFC final against Donegal or Tyrone as they fashioned a great comeback from two points down with four minutes to go to win by two at the end of a stunning contest.

How good was this match? Well, Monaghan scored four goals in the first half and might well have lost. Armagh came from eight points down to lead by two and fell away at the end as the teams gave them all on an afternoon of sweltering heat.

Armagh’s running game got them back in the match. But it betrayed them in the end. Their legs could give no more beneath the hot sun as Monaghan somehow found the running power to secure those last vital scores.

Before the game began the players and the 2,300 crowd stood in a moment’s silence and then applause in honour of Brendan Óg O’Dufaigh, captain of the Monaghan Under-20 team who tragically lost his life in a car crash on Friday night.

Those patrons had barely settled back down into their seats before the teams embarked on a scorefest which saw 1-7 scored in the first eight minutes.

Defences were nowhere to be seen as the Armagh and Monaghan forwards made hay in this early going - the highlight being a Conor McManus goal for Monaghan after wing-back Ryan McAnespie had carried the ball forward for 70m.

It was the precursor to a stunning first half show from the Farney boys who went in at half-time seven points ahead on the hurling scoreline of 4-9 to 0-14.

Goals from Jack McCarron, Michael Bannaigan and Darren Hughes padded out the Monaghan lead as they ripped the Armagh back-line to pieces with no other tactic than direct running.

And yet, Armagh were not out of this, despite having conceded four green flags in 35 minutes. The Orchards’ forward were kicking points at will, when they got the ball, and they had a big breeze to come at their backs.

Add that to a massive bounce off a pitch burned bare in parts and Armagh knew they would be right back in the contest if they could score a couple of early second half points.

They took a while to come, but eventually Armagh secured not just the points by two goals from subs Conor Turbitt and Tiernan Kelly.

But so began an enthralling last ten minutes in which fortunes ebbed and flowed.

The brilliant and ever-reliable McManus levelled the game with a free two minutes into five of injury time and then won it with another one before sub Stephen O’Hanlon added the grace note for Monaghan.

A day that had begun so cruelly for the county ended with its people having some small smile on their faces.

Scorers - Armagh: R O’Neill 0-6 (2f), C Tubritt 1-1, R Grugan 0-3 (2f), T Kelly 1-0, O O’Neill 0-3, J Burns 0-2, R McQuillan 0-2, S Campbell 0-1, C O’Hanlon 0-1, G McCabe 0-1, C. O’Neill. Monaghan: C McManus 1-6 (3f’s), M Bannigan 1-1, J McCarron 1-1, D Hughes 1-0, R Beggan 0-2 (2f), S O’Hanlon 0-2, D Ward 0-2, N Kearns 0-1, C McCarthy 0-1, S Carey 0-1.

Armagh: S Magill; J Morgan, A McKay, R Kennedy; C O’Hanlon, G McCabe, C Mackin; N Grimley, O O’Neill; J Hall, R O’Neill, J Og Burns; R Grugan, A Murnin, S Campbell. Subs: A Forker for A McKay (23 mins), C O’Neill for O’Hanlon and Conor Turbitt for Grimley (ht), T Kelly for Hall (50 mins), R McQuillan for Mackin (52 mins).

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O’Connell, K Lavelle, R McAnespie; D Hughes, N Kearns; M Bannigan, A Mulligan, D Ward; C McCarthy, J McCarron, C McManus. Subs: S O’Hanlon for McCarthy (34 mins), S Carey for Mulligan (41 mins), C Walshe for O’Connell (47 mins), K Hughes for Lavelle (48 mins), A Woods for Kearns (59 mins).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).