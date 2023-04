Class of Conor McManus inspired Farney men in Omagh five years ago . . . so can history repeat itself?

Monaghan's Conor McManus celebrates after scoring his decisive point against Tyrone when these sides last met in the Ulster quarter-final in 2018. Photo: Sportsfile

The BBC commentary captures the genius that is Conor McManus. “What a score!” gasps Thomas Niblock as Monaghan’s talisman, 25 metres from the end-line and hogging the right touchline, arcs over a sumptuous right-footed point to stretch their lead to four.