“Any chance of a photo,” I shouted at the man of the hour, Jack McCarron. The last time I had spoken to him was four weeks ago. He was laid up on the couch, only a few days after having his appendix removed after emergency surgery in Enniskillen Hospital. For the umpteenth time, bad luck had cruelly intersected his season.

In Clones, not for the first time in his career, Jack defied medical advice to bounce back and produce a stand-out performance.

Even if it eventually took his dramatic last-kick winner to separate the sides, Monaghan were the deserved victors in Clones. They took control of a game through a combination of sheer defiance at the back, coupled with individual inventiveness upfront.

Conor McCarthy, on another day, would have picked up the MVP award for his box-to-box exploits. His opening point from play calmed the nerves of the Monaghan terraces, after Dublin’s whirlwind start. Moments later, Inniskeen’s Sean Jones marked his first start in a senior jersey with a superb cameo goal to give Monaghan a lead they would never relinquish.

As their starting team was being named prior to throw in, there would have been more than a few worried Monaghan onlookers. When you consider their late absentees through injury, the win was even more impressive. Regulars Kieran Duffy, Michael Bannigan and Conor McManus were forced to sit out, but were ably replaced from the bench.

Niall Kierans subdued a laterally ineffective Brian Fenton, whilst Drew Wylie put in a throwback performance to help keep the Dublin forwards at bay.

Jack McCarron was a surprise starter, following his five-week layoff, and not even his unashamedly biased family could have expected him to put in the performance he did.

I have been accustomed to watching him perform all sorts of wizardry with the club over the years, but even by his standards, his return was special. His marker, Michael Fitzsimons, won’t remember this with any fondness, but he was given little protection from a Dublin defensive line that was porous all afternoon.

Dublin can’t say they hadn’t been warned about what Jack can do. In 2017, he put on a similar five-star show when destroying Philly McMahon – 1-9 since you were asking. On that day Philly’s team-mates were on call to save his blushes and eke out an ill-deserved victory. Philly’s long-time comrade Fitzsimons got the similar McCarron treatment.

Unfortunately for the Cuala club man, the reserves are not as deep in Dublin as they were back in 2017. Jack’s double digit return this time was enough to get the job done.

In the lead up to the game, I was asked a few times, what is the key to Monaghan’s enduring success? ‘Duty’ was the word I summed it all up with. The sense of duty there is in Monaghan football that keeps players like Darren Hughes, Karl O’Connell and Drew Wylie squeezing literally every last drop from their Monaghan jerseys. Mid-30s, young families, busy professional lives. For many reasons, they have no business still doing what they do. That collective effort proved to be the difference in the end.

In contrast, there is no getting away from how sorely felt Dublin’s absentees are at present. Irrespective of their undoubted brilliance over the past decade, this defeat will hurt. James McCarthy, Fitzsimons and Johnny Cooper might never play Division 1 football again, and this confirmed beyond doubt that their successors are cut from an entirely sub-standard cloth.

Especially when you consider that was not a necessarily strong Monaghan side that made them look average for large parts. Summer ball is a new game, however, but how they collectively react to this ignominious relegation is an unknown.

For Monaghan, days like this should be enjoyed and celebrated. The Drews, Darrens, and Karls of this Monaghan world won’t be around for much longer. Like I did before them, those guys will wonder sometimes why they keep going when there are so many other reasons to leave it behind. Days like this in Clones are the reason.

Maybe it’s not an All-Ireland medal, and maybe, like me, they will never get to walk in the footsteps of their esteemed opponents. It doesn’t matter. It never did. Giving as much as you have for as long as you can, is the Monaghan way. If that brings silverware well and good. If not, shake the hand of the team who beats you and go at it again the following year.

They shook the Dublin players’ hands as victors, and like the ambassadors of the game they are, I have no doubt Dessie Farrell and his team were gracious in defeat.

As for Jack, well thankfully he made time for that photo with his old cranky cousin and two wide-eyed boys. Another Clones memory to add to the collection.