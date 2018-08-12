Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke 'bitterly disappointed' with refereeing decisions in contentious semi-final loss

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke has said he 'can't understand' some of the refereeing decisions that went against his side as they were beaten by Tyrone in today's All-Ireland semi-final.

Monaghan slipped to a 1-13 to 0-15 defeat to their Ulster rivals in Croke Park this afternoon, with a number of missed opportunities for the Farney and a late goal from Niall Sludden proving decisive.

Three minutes of additional time were played at the end of the second half as Monaghan went in search of the point they needed to equalise, but despite Tyrone appearing to foul Kieran Hughes near the goal, referee Anthony Nolan waved play on and Mickey Harte's side held on.

O'Rourke said he expected more time to be added to account for the number of stoppages in normal time, and was also frustrated with the lack of frees awarded to his side.

"Maybe I'm looking at it in a different way, but the free count against us, I thought we were looking very, very hard for frees," he told RTÉ after the game.

"I can't understand how at the end, it's the first match all year that I've been involved in that we've got three minutes.

"Even the last one at the end, I thought the referee had his hand up for a free-in and didn't give it, so there's a lot of things.

"Look, I've not had the advantage of looking back but there's a number of things that we'd be very disappointed about.

"All year in the games we've played we've had seven minutes additional time, eight minutes.

"I thought every sub that went on to the field was twenty or thirty seconds, Peter Harte was down for an injury before that, I can't understand. Again maybe I stand to be corrected if I'm wrong, but I cant understand how it was only three minutes, all year we've had six, seven, eight minutes.

"I'm not taking anything away from Tyrone. Tyrone won it. They deserved it on the day, but look, bitterly disappointed with the way a couple of things went."

Online Editors