Monaghan manager hunt comes to an end with Vinny Corey set to take up role

Vinny Corey won two Ulster titles with Monaghan during his playing career. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Vinny Corey is to be appointed the new Monaghan football manager.

Monaghan will bring their exhaustive search for a replacement for Seamus McEnaney to an end later with Corey's approval.

It is expected that he will have his brother Martin at his side as a coach. Martin Corey has been with Mickey Graham in Cavan in recent years.

Other backroom appointments are expected by Corey who had a long and distinguished career as a Monaghan footballer, winning two Ulster titles in 2013 and 2015, before retiring in late 2019.

Corey is a Clontibret clubmate of Conor McManus and the expectation is now that the veteran forward will commit for another year.

Corey had been part of McEnaney's backroom team in 2021 and 2022, working as a coach and selector.

His appointment followed attempts to persuade two former Dublin footballers, Jason Sherlock and Ger Brennan, to take over from McEnaney, who stepped down after three years in charge.

Monaghan are one of three Division One teams who have been struggling to fill management vacancies, though Roscommon may be close to replacing Anthony Cunningham.