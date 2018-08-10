Monaghan make one change for All Ireland semi-final showdown with Tyrone
Malachy O'Rourke has made just one change from the side that beat Galway as Monaghan aim to qualify for their first All Ireland final since 1930.
Dessie Mone returns to the starting line up in place of Conor McCarthy.
Otherwise, it's as you were for Monaghan who topped their Super 8s group with a 0-16 to 0-8 win over Galway in Salthill last weekend.
Mickey Harte made just one change to his Tyrone team when he named last night with Rory Brennan coming into the side at corner back in place of wing forward Conor Meyler as part of a reshuffle.
Brennan played the majority of the Donegal game after replacing Michael McKernan in the opening minutes following a black card.
This weekend's clash will be the second time Tyrone and Monaghan have played in this year's championship, with Malachy O'Rourke's side coming out on top in the Ulster quarter-final.
Tyrone vs Monaghan throws in at 3.30pm on Sunday.
Monaghan
1. Rory Beggan
2. Kieran Duffy
3. Drew Wylie
4. Ryan Wylie
5. Colin Walshe
6. Vinny Corey
7. Karl O’Connell
8. Niall Kearns
9. Darren Hughes
10. Ryan McAnespie
11. Shane Carey
12. Dessie Mone
13. Dermot Malone
14. Fintan Kelly
15. Conor McManus
Tyrone
1. Niall Morgan
2. Michael McKernan
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Rory Brennan
5. Tiernan McCann
6. Frank Burns
7. Peter Harte
8. Colm Cavanagh
9. Pádraig Hampsey
10. Mattie Donnelly
11. Niall Sludden
12. Cathal McShane
13. Mark Bradley
14. Richard Donnelly
15. Conor McAliskey
