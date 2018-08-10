Malachy O'Rourke has made just one change from the side that beat Galway as Monaghan aim to qualify for their first All Ireland final since 1930.

Monaghan make one change for All Ireland semi-final showdown with Tyrone

Dessie Mone returns to the starting line up in place of Conor McCarthy.

Otherwise, it's as you were for Monaghan who topped their Super 8s group with a 0-16 to 0-8 win over Galway in Salthill last weekend.

Mickey Harte made just one change to his Tyrone team when he named last night with Rory Brennan coming into the side at corner back in place of wing forward Conor Meyler as part of a reshuffle.

Brennan played the majority of the Donegal game after replacing Michael McKernan in the opening minutes following a black card.

This weekend's clash will be the second time Tyrone and Monaghan have played in this year's championship, with Malachy O'Rourke's side coming out on top in the Ulster quarter-final.

Tyrone vs Monaghan throws in at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan

2. Kieran Duffy

3. Drew Wylie

4. Ryan Wylie

5. Colin Walshe

6. Vinny Corey

7. Karl O’Connell

8. Niall Kearns

9. Darren Hughes

10. Ryan McAnespie

11. Shane Carey

12. Dessie Mone

13. Dermot Malone

14. Fintan Kelly

15. Conor McManus

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan

2. Michael McKernan

3. Ronan McNamee

4. Rory Brennan

5. Tiernan McCann

6. Frank Burns

7. Peter Harte

8. Colm Cavanagh

9. Pádraig Hampsey

10. Mattie Donnelly

11. Niall Sludden

12. Cathal McShane

13. Mark Bradley

14. Richard Donnelly

15. Conor McAliskey

Online Editors