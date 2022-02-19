Monaghan hold firm to share Allianz NFL Division 1 points with Armagh

Jarly Óg Burns of Armagh in action against Monaghan players, from left, Ryan Wylie, Darren Hughes and Conor Boyle during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A remarkable match in the Athletic Grounds ended with an equal share of the points, a result which Monaghan will probably be more grateful for.

They played most of the second half with 14 men after the red card dismissal of Conor McManus and failed to score for most of the time after his departure, until a free from Jack McCarron in the final minute of normal time earned them a valuable point.

The four minutes of injury time had Monaghan doing all the pressing.

They held onto the ball for over three minutes but the scoring chance never presented itself and Barry Cassidy’s final whistle left the audience heading out into the cold night with plenty to talk about.

Armagh remain unbeaten but will have mixed feelings. They looked in trouble when a McManus free four minutes after the interval had them trailing by 0-4 to 0-9. It could have been worse had Micheal Bannigan goaled instead of hitting the post after a kick-out went astray. Then the sending off put a different complexion on the evening and Monaghan’s scoring almost completely dried up.

Yet Armagh found Monaghan notoriously hard to break down despite the numerical advantage and didn’t enjoy the same freedom which marked their opening wins over Dublin and Tyrone.

McManus, sent off for a striking offence, made his first start of the league as a late replacement for Karl O’Connell and finished the first half with two points from play, helping his side to an interval lead of 0-8 to 0-4.

Playing with the breeze they dominated play and outmuscled the home team.

Their last score of the half demonstrated that physical edge with Armagh turned over by a powerful tackle from Darren Hughes which ended with McManus scoring on the break up the field.

But for some indifferent shooting Monaghan would have been sitting on a stronger lead, shooting ten first half wides to Armagh’s four.

In the championship game last summer Armagh’s defence was like an open prairie.

This time Monaghan faced a more crowded territory and never came near scoring a goal in the opening half. Forced to shoot from distance their percentage return was poor.

But they eventually found gaps. Rian O’Neill had Armagh’s first score in the 10th minute, but they trailed from the 14th minute when Ryan McAnespie took a Niall Kearns pass coming off the shoulder and finished smartly.

Bannigan clipped over another in the next minute before O’Neill’s 18th minute free from 43m kept Armagh in pursuit, Monaghan leading 0-3 to 0-2.

From that point Armagh had their most turbulent spell, not scoring again until play slipped into first half injury time, Monaghan doubling their total in the meantime with scores from McCarron, a free, Cillian Lavelle and Shane Carey, the last coming from a fine catch by Hughes under Blaine Hughes’ kick out.

Hughes struggled with his restarts, and late in the half dallied too long on a kick out for Cassidy’s liking, the referee throwing in the ball.

Armagh were dealt a blow when Rian O’Neill had to leave the field with an injury in the 28th minute, although his replacement Conor Turbitt made his presence felt with a late score, fisting over the ball just before the interval whistle.

The match provided terrific entertainment after the red card, with Armagh driving forward. In the 51st minute Rory Grugan was fouled by Dessie Ward and Armagh won a penalty.

But Rian O’Neill, back on the field after going off injured earlier, crashed his shot off the cross bar.

Two minutes later the impressive Turbitt finally breached the Monaghan defence with the game's only goal, with Ryan Wylie losing the ball. A huge kick from Stefan Campbell was followed by Oisin O’Neill scoring another on the hour to level the teams.

When Tiernan Kelly scored a minute later it seemed Armagh would go on to win but they failed to score again and Monaghan showed tremendous resolve to rescue the match from that situation.

Scorers – Armagh: C Turbitt 1-1; R O’Neill 0-2 (fs); O O’Neill, J Duffy, S Campbell, T Kelly 0-1 each. Monaghan: C McManus 0-4 (2 fs); J McCarron (fs) 0-2; R McAnespie, M Bannigan, S Carey, C Lavelle 0-1 each.

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, A Forker, A McKay; Connair Mackin, N Rowland, J Og Burns; Ciaran Mackin, S Sheridan; J Hall, R Grugan, T Kelly; J Duffy, R O’Neill, A Nugent. Subs: C Turbitt for R O’Neill (inj 28); S Campbell for Rowland & O O’Neill for Sheridan (ht); R O’Neill for Duffy (46); M Shields for Hall (57); N Grimley for Connaire Mackin (65).

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; R McAnespie, D Ward, C Lavelle; D Hughes, N Kearns; A Woods, M Bannigan, S Carey; G Mohan, J McCarron, C McManus. Subs: K Hughes for Kearns (inj 18); C Walshe for Woods (54); A Mulligan for Mohan (61).

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry).

Attendance: 11,348.