Monaghan edge out Tyrone in penalty shoot-out

Ulster MFc semi-final: Tyrone 4-13, Monaghan 2-19 (aet); Monaghan win 6-5 on pens

18 March 2023; A general view of footballs before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Roscommon at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Monaghan edged out Tyrone in a dramatic penalty shoot-out following a Roslea thriller to set up an Ulster MFC final against Derry.

The Farney lads refused to surrender after falling behind at various stages of a memorable encounter, and have just a week to regroup and prepare for next weekend’s decider.

The shoot-out went to sudden death, with goalkeeper Jamie Mooney sealing it for his side with his fourth spot-kick save.

Tyrone raced into a five-point lead inside the opening three minutes, with midfielder James Corry firing in their opening goal, but the Farney lads responded with a 2-4 blitz in the space of eight minutes.

Matthew Finn grabbed their first goal, a fine solo effort, with Max McGinnity converting a handful of frees, before Luke McKenna palmed home a second three-pointer for a four-point advantage.

Liam Lawn sprinted through to rifle in another Red Hand goal, with scores from Leo Hughes and Ruairi McCullagh sending them three points clear.

Finn and McGinnity traded points with McCullagh and Nathan Farry in a fast-moving second quarter, and at the break, it was Tyrone who held a 2-9 to 2-6 advantage.

Leo Hughes smashed home a third Tyrone goal on 44 minutes but they managed just one further point in normal time, with Monaghan hitting five of the last six scores, including two gems from sub Sean Og McElwain and a stoppage-time McGinnity equaliser to tie it up at 3-10 to 2-13.

Substitute Liam Corry grabbed Tyrone’s fourth goal as they took a five-point lead into the extra-time turnaround, 4-13 to 2-14.

But a remarkable Farney fightback saw them score five unanswered points, including two injury-time frees from the nerveless McGinnity, to tie it up at 4-13 to 2-19.

And Monaghan ‘keeper Mooney was the shoot-out hero, with successful spot kicks from McGinnity, McElwain (2), Matthew Carolan (2) and Conor Jones.

Scorers – Monaghan: M Finn 1-4 (0-1 ’45), L McKenna 1-2, M McGinnity 0-8 (8f), S Og McElwain 0-2,, M Carolan, T Mallen, J Mooney (45) 0-1 each. Tyrone: L Hughes 1-2, L Corry, L Lawn, J Corry 1-0 each, R McCullagh 0-6 (4f), N Farry 0-2 (1f), A Hegarty, J Concannon, T Taggart 0-1 each.

Tyrone: O Watson; B Lynch, J Rafferty, S Fay; C Devlin, C O’Neill, B Gallagher; J Corry, N Farry; D Donaghy, R McCullagh, L Hughes; L Lawn, A Hegarty, S Corry. Subs: L Corry for Lawn (50), M Howe for Donaghy (55), J Concannon for Hegarty (55), K Nelson for Howe (61), T Taggart for Fay (61), Lawn for O’Neill (74), Howe for Nelson (75)

Monaghan: J Mooney; E McCaffrey, C Greenan, C Meehan; A Stuart, T Mallen, J Lynch; M Carolan, C Murphy; O Maher, M McGinnity, J McCrystal; T Quinn, M Finn, L McKenna. Subs: M Maguire for Maher (h-t), C Jones for McCrystal (h-t), S Og McElwain for McCaffrey (50), T Doherty for Murphy (54), C Clerkin for Stuart (64), J McCaughey for Meehan (68), McCrystal for Finn (71)

Referee: D O’Hare (Down).