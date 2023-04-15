Monaghan ease to victory over Fermanagh in Ulster MFC

Ulster MFC: Monaghan 3-12 Fermanagh 0-5

Monaghan were too strong for Fermanagh in Brewster Park. Image: Sportsfile.

Monaghan followed up their opening round win over Down with a second successive win in the Ulster Minor Football Championship Group A with a comfortable 3-12 to 0-5 victory over Fermanagh in Brewster Park.

