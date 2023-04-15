Monaghan ease to victory over Fermanagh in Ulster MFC

Monaghan followed up their opening round win over Down with a second successive win in the Ulster Minor Football Championship Group A with a comfortable 3-12 to 0-5 victory over Fermanagh in Brewster Park.

The Farneymen had controlled matters throughout but it was in the closing ten minutes of the first half that they opened up a sizeable cushion.

Fermanagh landed their first point of the game in the 18th minute through a Mattie McDermott free to leave two points between the sides, 0-1 to 0-3.

But, Monaghan pulled away after this with corner back Ethan McCaffrey slotting to the net past Erne goalkeeper Calvin Brown after a flowing move.

And full forward Matthew Finn bagged a second goal for the away side as he finished with aplomb in added on time at the end of the half to put the visitors into a 2-6 to 0-1 advantage at the break.

Fermanagh went close to finding a goal of their own early in the second half but Monaghan keeper Jamie Mooney saved from Erne captain Oisin Swift.

The home side did have points from Ben Warnock, Conor Mulligan and Daire Chapman but Monaghan were able to keep the scoreboard ticking over with points from Sean Og McElwain, Matthew Carolan, Max McGinnity and Tommy Mallen.

And Monaghan finished things with a McGinnity goal late on as they ran out convincing victors.

Scorers:

Fermanagh: B Warnock 0-2, C Mulligan 0-1M McDermott 0-1 (f), D Chapman 0-1 (f)

Monaghan: M McGinnity 1-4 (2f), M Finn 1-2, E McCaffrey 1-0, T Mallen 0-2, S Og McElwain 0-2, M Carolan 0-1, M Maguire 0-1

Fermanagh: C Brown; A Hall, C Mulligan, C Jones; K Prior, O Swift, L King; D Cathcart, B Warnock; L McAnespy, D Flanagan, M Burns; B Goodwin, O Donohue, M McDermott

Subs – D Chapman for Prior (h/t), T O’Brien for King (44), N Beattie for Goodwin (46),

Monaghan: J Mooney; E McCaffrey, C Greenan, C Meehan; J Wright, T Mallen, D Connolly; M Carolan, C Murphy; M Maguire, M McGinnity, A Stuart; T Quinn, M Finn, C Jones

Subs – S Og McElwain for Jones (h/t), C Burns for Wright (h/t), C Rafferty for Mallen (45), J McCrystal for Finn (50), J McCaughey for Quinn (54)