Monaghan denied late penalty as Mayo march on with victory in Castlebar

Like two aging heavyweight boxers, Mayo and Monaghan battled to stay relevant in Castlebar before a crowd of 16,377.

In the end Mayo prevailed and will be in the draw for Round 2 of the All-Ireland qualifiers on Monday morning where they will be drawn against one of Donegal, Kildare, Limerick, or Roscommon.

With the safety net gone, all that matters now are results. So, on that score James Horan will be satisfied that his side have bounced back six weeks after their defeat to Galway in the Connacht championship.

The performance, however, left much to be desired and the home side were fortunate that referee Barry Cassidy turned down appeals for what appeared a legitimate Monaghan penalty deep in injury when three points separated the teams.

The Derry referee had to be escorted of the pitch by a Garda and stewards after he was approached by Darren Hughes, Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney and a female Monaghan fan.

All this is irrelevant to Mayo. They are through to the last 12 of the All-Ireland series for the 11th time in 12 seasons and nobody will relish being drawn against them.

For Monaghan it was another disastrous championship campaign after their heroics in the league. This is the fourth year in a row and the third under current boss Banty McEnaney that they have flopped in the primary competition.

Perhaps they are guilty of putting too much emphasis on staying in Division 1 at the expense of blooding new players or maybe it is their lack of pace in key positions which militates against them on hard pitches in the summertime.

This was the first ever championship meeting between the teams. But the players were familiar with each other from seven Division 1 league clashes in the last eight seasons – they missed out in 2021 when Mayo were in Division 2.

Mayo won five of the league ties with Monaghan’s victories coming in 2017 and 2020. But Mayo’s injury woes continued with the absence of All Star forward Ryan O’Donoghue and defender Michael Plunkett.

However, goalkeeper Robbie Hennelly and Paddy Durcan returned for their first appearance in the championship this season. The visitors looked by far the more energetic side in the early exchanges with Gary Mohan hitting the game’s opening two scores.

But Monaghan suffered a big blow in the tenth minute when Conor McManus was black-carded for an innocuous looking foul on Aidan O’Shea. Cillian O’Connor nailed the free and soon afterwards Eoghan McLaughlin levelled the tie after an assist from Oisin Mullin.

Mullin, who was Mayo’s free man, caused more havoc after 11 minutes when Monaghan got turned over in possession in their own half. Cillian O’Connor, Aidan O’Shea and Aidan Orme were all involved in the move before Mullin was foot-blocked by Rory Beggan he was about to side-foot the ball to the net.

O’Connor dispatched the penalty with aplomb and then added a free to give the home side a flattering 1-3 to 0-2 advantage after 15 minutes.

Ultimately Mayo outscored Monaghan 1-3 to 0-0 during McManus’ absence and they continued to build their tally after he returned with points from Jack Carney and Matthew Ruane, though the latter’s effort looked like it was meant to be a cross.

But Monaghan hit back with Jack McCarron scoring three points – one an outrageous effort from the left flank as he was falling – and Conor McCarthy hitting another to leave a score between the sides with five minutes left in the first half.

O’Connor and McManus exchanged frees in the remaining minutes to leave Mayo ahead by three at the break (1-7; 0-7).

There was high drama at the start of the second half, much of it involving Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan. He was almost turned over on his own 45m line but held possession and recycled the ball before Kieran Duffy pointed.

Robbie Hennelly, who had converted a free just after the resumption, spotted that Beggan was still AWOL and ballooned a huge kick-out which Aidan Orme won and quickly transferred to Cillian O’Connor. He was bottled up but got his pass away to Eoghan McLaughlin whose rasping shot was brilliantly saved by McCarron.

Scores were at a premium as both sides squandered chances, but Monaghan began to look the better side with Michael Brannigan fisting a point to narrow the gap to two points after 43 minutes.

Mayo recorded one score – from a free – in the first 20 minutes of the second half while Monaghan managed two as defences dominated. Mayo also kicked four wides while Monaghan hit three.

Finally, after 15 scoreless minutes, Lee Keegan broke the deadlock with a brilliant long range point from under the stand. At the other end Conor McManus missed a routine free and was replaced immediately afterwards as the two managers ran the bench.

Jack Carney made a huge catch from a Keegan punt and was fouled. O’Connor converted the free to give his side a four-point advantage going down the home straight.

But the drama was far from over, even though Mayo were five points clear by the end of normal time. The real drama was reserved for the six minutes of injury time. Points from substitutes Conor Leonard and Shane Carey (free) left a goal between the sides and in the fourth minute of added time, the game’s most controversial incident occurred.

An ill-judged hand-pass towards his own goal from Aidan O’Shea was intercepted by Leonard who appeared by the fouled in the penalty area by Lee Keegan but Barry Cassidy waved on play. Eventually Mayo lifted the siege and Mayo’s Paddy Durcan hit the assurance score for Mayo. But it was far from convincing.

SCORERS

Mayo: C O’Connor 1-6 (1gl pen, 5 f), R Hennelly 0-1 (1f), M Ruane, J Carney, E McLaughlin, L Keegan 0-1, P Durcan 0-1 each.

Monaghan: J McCarron 0-3, (1m), G Mohan, S Carey (2f) 0-2 each, C McManus (1f), C McCarthy, M Bannigan, K Duffy, C Leonard 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Mayo: R Hennelly; L Keegan, O Mullin, E Hession; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLaughlin; A O’Shea, M Ruane; B Walsh, A Orne, D O’Connor; J Carr, J Carney, C O’Connor. Subs: K McLoughlin for Carr (50)), D McHale for Orme (60), C Loftus for Walsh (64), J Doherty for Carney (69), P O’Hora for C O’Connor (75)

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, R Wylie, C Boyle; C McCarthy, K O’Connell, D Ward; D Hughes, N Kearns; M Brannigan, K Hughes, R McAnespie; G Mahon, C McManus, J McCarron. Subs: A Woods for K Hughes (50), C Leonard for McCarthy (53), S Carey for McManus (59), S Jones for Bannigan, F Kelly for D Hughes

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)