Monaghan cavalry make their presence felt in battle for survival

Cometh the hour cometh the Monaghan cavalry to make Division 1 football for a 10th consecutive season a possibility once more.

Continue to play as they did in the second half in Clones against an increasingly dispirited Donegal and we’ll suggest it could be a probability for the great survivors of top-flight league football, there longer than any other county bar Kerry.

Granted they had a wind at their backs and after turning around 0-7 to 0-6 behind at the break, they were in a strong position. But there was a zip and energy about them that Donegal couldn’t replicate in that second period. And the return of some familiar faces.

​Jack McCarron and Darren Hughes were back for their first league starts and both were pivotal – McCarron scoring seven points. When he retired on 63 minutes he was replaced by Conor McManus, also back for his first league action, and McManus’ first two acts were to manoeuvre for two advance marks which he converted.

It had the feel of a real ‘four-pointer’ about it as the glow from Donegal’s opening-day win over Kerry receded.

This was a second consecutive eight-point defeat for them and even with Michael Langan, Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Oisín Gallen back for their first involvement, their second-half lethargy was concerning for their prospects of remaining in Division 1.

The sides were level six times in the opening half but by the break Donegal had edged 0-7 to 0-6 ahead. Yet Monaghan manager Vinny Corey always sensed there was more in his players. “It was all about who blinked first. There was still a sense from the first half that the boys weren’t fully expressing themselves, a bit of nerves and heaviness,” said Corey. “It was good that they went after it in the second half and got their rewards.”

Central to it was Stephen O’Hanlon, their lively half-forward who showed a turn of pace and elusiveness to nail three points and create so much, in tandem with the equally impressive Micheál Bannigan.

McCarron may be lacking match fitness but his sublime touches were in evidence here throughout while early on Rory Beggan landed two 45-metre frees against the wind.

He may well have created a goal for O’Hanlon just after the break when he boomed a kick-out for the Carrickmacross man to run onto into space behind the cover but his shot went narrowly wide. A free though gave McCarron an opportunity to make it 0-8 each.

Donegal went two points clear, 0-11 to 0-9, on 46 minutes but that was Monaghan’s trigger for the next six points over a 10-minute period to ruthlessly turn the game.

They really tightened the screw on Shaun Patton’s kick-out, forcing him long into the wind which thieved the control from him. McCarron’s second point from play for 0-14 to 0-11 came directly from such pressure.

Donegal heads dropped, though Langan and Conor O’Donnell tried earnestly to stem the tide, finishing with seven points between them.

At the other end Seán Jones was another to make a real impact off the bench, scoring 1-2 with 1-1 provided by a busy McManus.

After the loss to Kerry this was a tonic for Monaghan who have league leaders Roscommon in Clones next weekend. Corey’s side may lack the physical presence of previous Monaghan teams but there is a lot of pace and skill being cultivated.

“Nobody wants to lose three in a row because it starts getting away from you then. Things have a different complexion now, a lot more pep in the step, a lot more positive,” he said, teeing up Roscommon as opponents that will be “hard handled”.

The return of the ‘old guard’ – Karl O’Connell also made an appearance – Corey acknowledged made a “massive difference, especially in Division 1. If you don’t have those boys available to you, you are playing seven or eight new players and when you go out then, gaps appear.”

For Donegal manager Paddy Carr, who confirmed that his captain Patrick McBrearty would undergo surgery for a hamstring tear – likely ending his season – it was a challenging afternoon.

“It is very disappointing,” he said. “There is a lot of soul-searching going on inside there, that’s the way it has to be. They are a good bunch of lads, very upset with themselves the way they let that game

get away from them,” he added, citing turnovers on some of their less experienced players at crucial times.

“We have to make sure the heads are right for next week, go hammer and tongs. We know we need a lot more honesty out of ourselves out there on the field.”

Defence looks a real problem. The concession of 21 scores (1-20, 1-14 in the second half) was their highest since Dublin hit them for 1-20 in the 2016 league semi-final. Cumulatively Kerry have put up 24 points (2-18) against them twice since then.

SCORERS – Monaghan: J McCarron 0-7 (4f, 1m); S Jones 1-2; S O’Hanlon 0-3; C McManus (2m), R Beggan (2f) 0-2 each; M Bannigan, S Carey, K Duffy, C McCarthy 0-1 each. Donegal: O Gallen 0-5 (4f); M Langan 0-4; C O’Donnell 0-3; C McGonagle, D Ó Baoill, J Brennan 0-1 each.

MONAGHAN – R Beggan 7; T McPhillips 7, K Duffy 7, D Hughes 8; C Boyle 7, D Ward 6, R Wylie 7; K Lavelle 5, G Mohan 6; S O’Hanlon 8, M Bannigan 8, S Carey 6; C McCarthy 6, J McCarron 7, K Gallagher 6. Subs: C Lennon 5 for Lavelle (inj 19), S Jones 8 for Carey (48), K O’Connell 6 for Lennon (59), C McManus 8 for McCarron (63), A Mulligan for McCarthy (69).

DONEGAL – S Patton 7; M Curran 6, B McCole 7, C Ward 6; E Bán Gallagher 7, S McMenamin 7, C McColgan 5; C McGonagle 7, J McGee 6; D Ó Baoill 6, M Langan 8, C O’Donnell 7; H McFadden 5, O Gallen 6, J Brennan 6. Subs: P Mogan 6 for McColgan (45), L McGlynn 5 for Ward (59), R McFadden for McFadden (66), J McGroddy for Magee (74).

REF – N Mooney (Cavan)