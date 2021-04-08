Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney banned for 12 weeks by county board after ‘breach of Covid-19 regulations’

MONAGHAN GAA chiefs have imposed a 12-week suspension on their senior football manager, Seamus McEnaney, for a breach of Covid-19 regulations.

This dramatic development comes just hours after the Irish Independent broke the story of an alleged Monaghan training session taking place in Corduff GAA Club on the last weekend in March.

A statement issued by Monaghan GAA, issued after midday, acknowledged that “following an investigation this morning, there was a breach of the Covid-19 regulations and guidelines.

“Resulting from an internal investigation, our senior team manager, Seamus McEnaney, has admitted that this was a serious error of judgment and apologies unreservedly for the indiscretion.

“The County Management Committee have suspended the Monaghan GAA senior football manager, Seamus McEnaney for 12 weeks with immediate effect and will fully co-operate and comply with any Croke Park investigation.”

