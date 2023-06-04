Monaghan boss Vinny Corey hails Jack McCarron’s ‘statement’ performance in win over Clare

Monaghan boss Vinny Corey has praised Jack McCarron for delivering a “statement” performance in inspiring his team to a five-point victory over Clare in Clones today.

McCarron hit an incredible nine points, eight from play, as Monaghan qualified for the All-Ireland knockout stages even before facing Donegal in a fortnight.

“Aye, he was serious. He’d a great game,” Corey said of his ace marksman.

“It was good to see him make a statement. He didn’t get starting in the last game, and he came out strong today and reminded everybody what he’s capable of doing.

“He’s been very unfortunate with injury. The very first National League game, he did his hamstring after two minutes. Got him back and he played very well here against Roscommon and Donegal, and then he did his hamstring at the start of the warm-up against Galway, so he missed that league game.

“So he was always picking up wee tweaks – but listen, it was good to see him put in a performance like that today.”

Corey admitted that he “wouldn’t be happy” to see his team concede 1-18, but he added: “It was probably a last chance saloon for Clare, so they were going to throw everything at us. And they did. They ran hard. They picked up some great scores from distance. There were times when we were looking out in the first half and saying, ‘These boys aren’t missing at all.’

“They’ve done that to a lot of teams. I suppose the key thing for us was to keep the heads and keep probing, and take the chances when they came along. Lucky enough, the only bit of breathing space we did get was when Colm McCarthy scored that goal.”

Clare are now guaranteed to finish fourth in their group and so cannot qualify, even were they to shock Derry in their last outing.

But manager Colm Collins declared afterwards: “Delighted with the performance. I suppose we got caught for some silly mistakes at the end which we were punished for, as you will be against a team of Monaghan’s quality.

“But I thought we were pretty close. I’m very disappointed, this was our last chance saloon really. We had to do something today. But very proud of the display and very proud of the effort the lads put in. They gave it everything.”