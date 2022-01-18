Monaghan book place in McKenna Cup final with dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Armagh

Aidan Forker of Armagh in action against Andrew Woods of Monaghan. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

MONAGHAN booked their place in the final of the Dr McKenna Cup when they pipped hosts Armagh 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after the sides had finished all-square at the end of normal time.

Armagh held the whip hand in the first-half after Monaghan midfielder Conor Leonard was stretchered off with a back injury in the opening five minutes.

A brace of points from Andrew Woods and Colm Lennon reduced Armagh’s advantage to 0-4 to 0-2 but during a potent spell in the second quarter Niall Grimley and the accurate Grugan hoisted them into a more comfortable position.

And when the same two players consolidated the hosts’ lead they looked to be taking an ever firmer grip on the game before Rory Beggan threw Monaghan a lifeline from a long-range free to leave his side trailing by 0-8 to 0-4.

But in a pulsating second-half Monaghan showed reserves of skill and staying power by forcing their way back into the game after trailing by 0-14 to 0-11.

Jack McCarron proved the ace in their pack when he was sprung from the bench to land three points that proved crucial in paving the way for the sides to finish at 0-15 each before McCarthy, Mulligan, Carey, McCarron and Garland converted Monaghan’s penalties with the unfortunate Jemar Hall missing from the spot for the home side in a dramatic climax.

Monaghan: R Beggan 0-2 (2f); C Lennon 0-1, C Boyle 0-2, R Wylie; J Mealiff, D Ward, C McCarthy 0-3; N Kearns, C Leonard; S Carey, M Bannigan, R McAnespie; A Woods 0-1, C Walshe, D Garland 0-2 f.

Subs: K Lavelle for Leonard (3), D Wylie for Ward (h/t), D Hughes for Walshe (h/t), S Hanratty for Lennon (38), A Mulligan for Woods (46), J McCarron 0-3 for Garland (45) D McElearney for Mealiff (46), K O’Connell 0-1 for Kerins (59), K Gallagher for Carey (60),

Armagh: S Magill; A Forker 0-1, C Higgins, B Haveron; Connaire Mackin, N Rowland, C O’Neill; Ciaran Mackin, N Grimley 0-2, T Kelly, C O’Hanlon, R McQuillan 0-1; R Grugan 0-4 (3f), A Murnin 0-1, S Campbell 0-2.

Subs: M Shields for O’Neill (25), J Og Burns for Heavron (h/t), A Nugent 0-2 (f) for Kelly (h/t), R O’Neill 0-2 (2f) for O’Hanlon (40), P McGrane for Rowland (50) R Finn for Forker (50), B Crealey for McQuillan (52), A McKay for Higgins (56), J Hall for McKay (56),

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan)