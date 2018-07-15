Monaghan banish Croke Park hoodoo to eke out win over Kildare in Super 8 battle

Monaghan footballers have ended their Croke Park championship hoodoo and burst the Kildare bubble in Group 1 of the Super 8s.

Monaghan footballers have ended their Croke Park championship hoodoo and burst the Kildare bubble in Group 1 of the Super 8s.

After four failed attempts in five seasons to win an All-Ireland quarter-final, Malachy O'Rourke's side finally broke their duck – albeit in the new league format in the All-Ireland series.

Two late scores from Conor McManus and a pointed free from Rory Beggan – after the former was fouled – proved the key scores in a tense finish.

It was a disappointing return to Croke Park for Kildare who have only won one championship game in the stadium since 2011. The loss ended their four match unbeaten run through the qualifiers and they must now regroup ahead of next weekend's home clash against Galway.

Unless they beat the Connacht champions their season is effectively over. Meanwhile, Monaghan have two points in the bag ahead of the visit of Kerry to Clones next Sunday.

The rain arrived in Croke Park for the first time this summer as Monaghan made one late change: veteran Dessie Mone replaced Jack McCarron. With both sides deploying a sweeper there was a lot of lateral play but in general Monaghan made a better job of protecting their D.

In a close finish at Croke Park, Monaghan have beaten Kildare by 0-15 to 1-10. Watch the full-time highlights here on GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/jKtfZ3IMyu — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 15, 2018

What Monaghan couldn't deal with, however, was Kildare's marquee forward Daniel Flynn, who despite limited plays in the first quarter still made the biggest impact. After just five minutes he ghosted pass a couple of defenders and stuck the ball in the Monaghan net to give his side an early 1-1 to 0-2 advantage.

But overall Monaghan found it easier to score in the first period. They consistently turned over Kildare players in possession and Cian O'Neill's side failed to deal with the threat of Karl O'Connell who scored two virtual identical points cutting in unmarked from under the Cusack Stand and pointing in the 20th and 29th minutes.

While both sides pressed up on their opposition kick-outs Mark Donnellan, the Kildare keeper was under much more pressure with his re-starts than Rory Beggan. All but two of the latter's ten kick-outs in the first half went to a team colleague, but having miscued three of his first six re-starts Donnellan found a colleague with his next seven.

Monaghan did suffer a setback midway through the half when Owen Duffy was correctly blacked carded for a needless foot trip on Neil Flynn but Kildare's big problem was that they couldn't get Daniel Flynn on the ball enough.

He again underlined his value in the 16th minute when he away got away from Drew Wylie but his goal bound shot was pushed over the bar by Beggan. The score levelled the game (1-2 to 0-5) but Monaghan outscored their opponents 5-3 in the second quarter.

They had a better spread of scores than Kildare who had over three scorers in the first half, Daniel Flynn, Neil Flynn – who slotted two frees – and Tommy Moolick, whereas six Monaghan players got on the score sheet and the Ulster side led 0-10 to 1-5 at the break.

The first five minutes of the second half failed to produce a score with Conor McManus off target with a free at the Canal End while a Neil Flynn free was held by Kildare goalkeeper Mark Donnellan.

Fergal Conway's first point of the day narrowed the gap to a single score and after Monaghan hit three wides on the spin Neil Flynn levelled the contest in the 45th minute after receiving an incisive cross-field pass from Peter Kelly.

Karl O'Connell's ability to ghost unmarked through the Kildare defence was again in evident in the 48th minute but Mark Donnellan denied him with a brilliant block, but the wing back flicked the rebound over the bar.

As both bosses began to empty their bench Kildare grew in confidence and a move involving Keith Cribbin, Kevin Flynn and Johnny Byrne culminated in the latter levelling the game again with 20 minutes left – but the latter didn't spot substitute Chris Healy who was free inside.

Kildare squandered a great chance to take the lead with they opted for one pass too many and they were punished when Monaghan edged ahead after a point engineered by goalkeeper Rory Beggan – who moved upfield and his entire full-back line before Kieran Duffy knocked it over.

Monaghan's superior physical strength was beginning to tell – on three occasions Kildare lost possession in good positions. But they got a big break in the 63rd minute when David Slattery won a soft free and Kevin Feely nailed it to level the tie for the third time in the second half.

Niall Kearns' second booming point of the afternoon restored Monaghan slender advantage with five minutes left and Kildare then missed two chances to equalise – Neil Flynn was wide with a difficult free and Tommy Moolick's long range effort rebounded off the upright.

Conor McManus, who had a relatively quiet afternoon by his standards, underlined his class with a delightful point on the stroke of full time but substitute Eamonn Callaghan replied for Kildare to give them hope with five minutes of injury time to be played.

McManus was again to the fore in the fifth minute of injury time when he won a vital free which Rory Beggan nailed to secure the win which sets them up perfectly for next Sunday's visit to Clones of Kerry.

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-2, 1 45, 1 f); K Duffy (0-1), D Wylie, R Wylie; F Kelly, V Corey, K O'Connell (0-3); N Kearns (0-2), D Hughes; R McAnespie, S Carey (0-1), O Duffy; C McCarthy (0-2), D Mone C McManus (0-4, 2f). Subs: P McKenna for O Duffy (BC) 17m; J McCarron for Kelly 48m; K Hughes for McKenna 60m, D Malone for Carey 66m;

Kildare: M Donnellan; P Kelly, D Hyland, M O'Grady; J Byrne (0-1), E Doyle, K Flynn; K Feely (0-1, 1f), T Moolick (0-1); F Conway (0-1), P Cribbin, K Cribbin; N Flynn (0-4, 2f), D Flynn (1-1), P Brophy. Subs: N Kelly for P Cribbin 46m, C Healy for Brophy 50m; D Slattery for K Cribbin 58m, E Callaghan (0-1) for Moolick 69m, C McNally for N Flynn 70m+1

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

Online Editors