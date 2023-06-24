Monaghan advance to first All-Ireland MFC final since 1939 after famous win over Kerry

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-11

Monaghan created history by reaching their first All-Ireland MFC final since 1939 (and only the second in their history) thanks to a narrow three-point victory over minor specialists Kerry.

The scoreline at half-time changed drastically when Monaghan centre-back Tommy Mallen’s free slipped through the grasp of Kerry goalkeeper James Hoare and into the net to put the Farney County 1-5 to 0-7 ahead at half-time. A tactical and defensive-orientated first period saw Monaghan keep tabs on Kerry dangerman Paddy Lane for the most part, with Lane scoring 0-4 (3f) in the first period.

Max McGinnity was Monaghan’s main threat scoring, 0-3 (all from frees) as both sides were guilty of giving the ball away cheaply in otherwise perfect playing conditions in Tullamore. Kerry had led on the scoreboard for most of the period but Monaghan were plucky. Two further frees from McGinnity early in the second half left a goal between the sides and the third quarter was pretty much played on their terms.

They showed more composure and discipline but still had to overcome two late Kerry chances that would have turned things on its head. Paddy Lane was denied on both occasions by Monaghan goalkeeper Jamie Mooney as the victors held their nerve well in a frantic finish where Kerry tried hard to salvage a win.

Tommy Mallen and Sean Óg McElwain were outstanding in victory for the Farney County as they head for the decider now in two weeks’ time hoping to bring the Tommy Markham Cup to Monaghan for the first time ever after such a momentous victory.

Scorers for Monaghan: M McGinnity (0-5, 5f), T Mallen (1-1) S Óg McElwain (0-4, 2f, 1m) and M Carolan (0-1)

Scorers for Kerry: P Lane (0-6, 5f), P Fitzgerald, O Healy (m), D Kirby, S Gannon and T Kennedy (0-1 each)

Monaghan: J Mooney; D Connolly, C Greenan, C Meehan; A Stuart, T Mallen, J Lynch; M Carolan, C Murphy, C Jones, M McGinnity, S Óg McElwain; T Quinn, M Finn, L McKenna Subs: C Clerkin for C Greenan (H/T), S O’Connell for C Murphy (35), M Maguire for M McGinnity (49), E McCaffrey for L McKenna (58), J McCaughey for A Stuart (60 +3)

Kerry: J Hoare; I Brosnan, B Murphy, D Mulvihill; P Moynihan, K O’Shea, G Evans; E Boyle, D Kirby; P Fitzgerald. T Kennedy, S Ó Cúinn; D Hogan, O Healy, P Lane Subs: S Gannon for D Hogan (39), A Kennelly for S Ó Cúinn (42), D O’Keeffe for O Healy (44), J Moynihan for I Brosnan and A Carey for P Fitzgerald (both 52)

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)