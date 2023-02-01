Monaghan ace Jack McCarron's transfer to Scotstown to get green light

Monaghan star Jack McCarron's transfer to Scotstown is set to be rubberstamped after a challenge from his home club Currin failed.

It's understood that the switch was granted by Monaghan CCC under a county bylaw that allows members to join a club that they have an association with through parentage or guardianship.

McCarron's father Ray, himself a former Monaghan footballer, won several championships with Scotstown in the 1980s and 1990s. Currin have the option of a further appeal but that is thought to be unlikely at this stage.

McCarron has been one of Monaghan's star men in recent seasons, earning All Star nominations in 2021 and 2022 and his acquisition would come as a huge boost to Scotstown who have been the dominant force in club football in the county over the last decade.