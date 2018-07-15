Monaghan 0-15 Kildare 1-10 as it happened: Farney men edge Lilywhites in an arm wrestle
The greasy conditions made it a physical, error-strewn affair and Monaghan managed to edge it to make a winning start to the Super 8s.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Martin Breheny: Managers facing as many challenges as the players
- 'Super 8s' format will throw up some surprises - Micko
- Ready for start of a new season
- Feely and Kildare turning potential into results
- Peter Canavan: The two changes Jim Gavin has implemented as Dublin evolve and stay ahead of rivals
- Ciarán Whelan: Dublin's sense of complacency should vanish for Donegal challenge