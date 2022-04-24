Model veteran Ben Brosnan lights the way to stun Faithful and secure Leinster SFC date with Dublin

Veteran sharpshooter Ben Brosnan unleashed his scoring power on a fancied Offaly side as he inspired Wexford to a dramatic but deserved victory in this entertaining encounter played at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The 34-year-old Brosnan inspired his younger colleagues with a dazzling attacking display that yielded a personal tally of 1-5, his 53rd-minute goal a piece of clinical finishing which gave the Model men a 1-12 to 1-7 lead, having fallen four points adrift earlier in the second half.

Brosnan was clearly elated after the game as the long-serving forward tried to take in the victory masterminded by young Wexford boss Shane Roche.

“We don’t have many days like this. I love playing for Wexford, I’ve been playing since 2008, but these are the days you dream of,” reflected Brosnan.

“I’ve had a devastating time with injury, a recurring hamstring problem. I missed last year’s game with Dublin, but now I’m really looking forward to the Dubs this Saturday evening here in Wexford Park.

“Look it, this is a young side. We may not have had the best of National Leagues, but there is tremendous potential in this team. We have many excellent players coming through so for the young players playing Dublin will be a wonderful experience.”

Offaly manager John Maughan

Offaly manager John Maughan

Offaly went into the game as 1/5 favourites, but manager John Maughan insisted afterwards that his charges didn’t take anything for granted, saying the Faithful men had expected a huge challenge from their hosts.

“I was not one bit surprised with Wexford. I had seen them, they are well organised in defence and play a fast, attacking game. There’s no doubt they were the better team on the day. We had our injury problems, but we’re not offering that as an excuse – Wexford deserved the victory.”

Wexford were fired up from the start despite playing into the wind – leading 0-2 to 0-1 after five minutes through two Brosnan points, with Offaly ’keeper Paddy Dunican pointing a free in between.

The visitors stepped up the pace with three unanswered points through Bernard Allen, Mark Abbott and Johnny Moloney free, to move two points ahead (0-4 to 0-2) after 12 minutes, but the sides continued to trade points as Mark Rossiter and Bill Carroll exchanged late points, to leave the Faithful County with a narrow advantage (0-6 to 0-5) at the interval.

On the restart, Offaly hit the home team with an early second-half onslaught which saw sub Lee Pearson fire home a 39th-minute goal – leaving them 1-7 to 0-6 ahead. However, it was Wexford who hit a real purple patch soon after.

Eoghan Nolan, centre, and Donal Shanley of Wexford, right, celebrate after the Leinster SFC clash against Offaly at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Eoghan Nolan, centre, and Donal Shanley of Wexford, right, celebrate after the Leinster SFC clash against Offaly at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Brosnan led the way by kicking three successive points, and along with points from Eoghan Nolan and Martin O’Connor, the Slaneysiders swept into a 0-11 to 1-7 lead as the final quarter loomed.

The decisive moment came in the 58th minute when following a sweeping move from deep in their own defence with the ball travelling through many hands before Brosnan finished superbly with a rasping shot to the net.

This gave Roche’s charges a crucial five-point advantage (1-12 to 1-7), and while Offaly dug deep to mount a determined rally in the closing 10 minutes, Wexford held their composure admirably to secure their quarter-final date with Dublin at Wexford Park on Saturday (6.30).

Scorers:

Wexford: B Brosnan 1-5 (3fs); G Malone (1f), E Nolan (1m) 0-2 each; D Brooks (f), M O’Connor, P Hughes, K O’Grady (f), M Rossiter, T Byrne 0-1 each.

Offaly: P Dunican 0-4fs; L Pearson 1-0; B Carroll, B Allen (1f) 0-2 each; J Moloney (f), M Abbott, D Hyland (f), J O’Connor 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

WEXFORD – D Brooks 7; L O’Connor 7, E Porter 7, M O’Connor 7; P Hughes 7, G Malone 7, D Furlong 7; N Hughes 7, L Coleman 7; A Tobin 7, D Shanley 7, K O’Grady 7; M Rossiter 7, E Nolan 7, B Brosnan 9. Subs: R Brooks 6 for Nolan (60), T Byrne 7 for Rossiter (60), D O’Toole 6 for Shanley (63), S Ryan 6 for Tobin (73).

OFFALY – P Dunican 7; D Hogan 6, J Lalor 7, K Dolan 7; C Doyle 5, D Dempsey 7, N Darby 6; J Hayes 7, J Moloney 7; D Hyland 6, B Carroll 7, M Abbott 6; B Allen 7, A Sullivan 6, C Flynn 6. Subs: L Pearson 7 for Doyle (inj, 25), C Stewart 7 for Allen (51), J O’Connor 7 for Flynn (52), C Donohoe for Hyland (65), C McNamee for Abbott (70).

Ref – D O’Mahoney (Tipperary)