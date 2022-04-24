| 11.1°C Dublin

Model veteran Ben Brosnan lights the way to stun Faithful and secure Leinster SFC date with Dublin

Wexford 1-15 Offaly 1-12

Wexford players celebrate Expand

Brendan Furlong

Veteran sharpshooter Ben Brosnan unleashed his scoring power on a fancied Offaly side as he inspired Wexford to a dramatic but deserved victory in this entertaining encounter played at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The 34-year-old Brosnan inspired his younger colleagues with a dazzling attacking display that yielded a personal tally of 1-5, his 53rd-minute goal a piece of clinical finishing which gave the Model men a 1-12 to 1-7 lead, having fallen four points adrift earlier in the second half.

