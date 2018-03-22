Mixed news on the injury front for Mayo as Lee Keegan appears certain to miss crucial Connacht clash with Galway
Results of the MRI scans carried out on Lee Keegan and Cillian O'Connor following last weekend's heavy defeat to Tyrone have brought mixed news for Mayo boss Stephen Rochford.
Lee Keegan looks set for an extended period on the sidelines and is likely to miss his county's Connacht quarter-final encounter with bitter rivals Galway on May 13 after he suffered a dislocated shoulder after a clash with Padraig McNulty.
McNulty was issued with a red card for his part in the incident.
There is better news on the injury status of Cillian O'Connor. Scans reveal that the 25-year-old tore his hamstring 10 minutes into the game with Mickey Harte's men but he is expected to be fit to face the Tribesmen in eight weeks time.
Andy Moran is not expected to face any further disciplinary action following his black card last Sunday. He was ordered off the field for the manner of his remonstrations with referee Maurice Deegan.
Moran appeared to make contact with Deegan as he voiced his frustration but will not face any further sanction beyond the black card issued.
Mayo face Donegal this weekend in Ballyboffey in the knowledge that defeat will see them relegated to Division Two.
Online Editors