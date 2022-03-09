Missing in action: The Gaelic football stars yet to play a minute of 2022 league action

Here’s a shortlist of marquee footballers with one thing in common: David Moran (Kerry), Cillian O’Connor (Mayo), James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan (Dublin), Ronan McNamee (Tyrone), Neil McGee and Jamie Brennan (Donegal).

At their peak, even without a recognised keeper, they’d make a magnificent seven-a-side team.

Now, through no fault of their own, they’re all missing in action: four rounds in, and none of them has played a minute of league football.

Some are being missed more than others.

The spectacular collapse in Dublin’s fortunes has prompted endless novenas for the return of McCarthy and O’Callaghan. Tyrone might not be teetering on the edge of a relegation battle if their first-choice full-back was there to man the barricades.

On the flip side, Kerry and Mayo have stormed to the head of the Allianz League Division 1 table, despite the absence of one midfield general (Moran) and another all-time record championship scorer (O’Connor).

Yet for all the importance attached to NFL combat, all eight top-flight managers already have one eye trained on the championship. Even more so given Dublin’s accelerated return to the pack, they will view this year’s pursuit of Sam Maguire as the most open ever. A race that they belong in.

But central to those ambitions will be getting all their key men back fit and firing when it matters and, for the vast bulk of heavyweight contenders, their first provincial outing will be in April. The clock is ticking.

With just three league rounds to come over consecutive weekends, that leaves managers facing a delicate balancing act.

Do I give ‘Player A’ 20 minutes now, or is that too big a risk? Should I err on the side of caution, when that could mean throwing him straight into the summer cauldron without any prior game-time?

“Obviously, your medical team nowadays have a huge part in this, because managers want them to play but you don’t want them to be breaking down again, so you have to heed what’s being told,” says John O’Mahony, the former Mayo, Galway and Leitrim boss.

“You have to get them back fit first – medically fit – and then you have to get them football fit.

“The manager worries a fair bit about the football fitness aspect, so I presume the managers of all these people you’ve been talking about would like to see them playing the last two rounds of the league, if possible. Especially with the way the calendar is nowadays, and they’re going straight into championship.

“They’ll be doing rehab all the time, that’s important, but you have to get their fitness levels right and then ease them back in. It’s very difficult to put them in cold into championship if they have played nothing really except A versus B games.”

Much will depend on the trust built up between player and manager. O’Mahony harks back to when Galway talisman Ja Fallon tore his cruciate ligament in June 2000, missing the rest of that year’s championship – and most of the ensuing league.

With such an experienced player, he recalls, there was no need to push him. Rather it was a case of reassurance: “Get yourself right for the summer and we know what you can do.”

The 1998 Footballer of the Year made his comeback off the bench in the 2001 league final defeat to Mayo and, for all the roller-coaster nature of Galway’s subsequent SFC campaign, Fallon claimed his second All-Ireland medal that September.

It remains to be seen how many of the following return over the last three league rounds, but getting them right for summer must be the ultimate goal.

DAVID MORAN (Kerry)

Suffered a nasty hip-flexor injury on club duty with Kerins O’Rahillys last December, during the opening minutes of their Kerry SFC final defeat to Austin Stacks.

After the McGrath Cup final in January, Jack O’Connor predicted that we probably wouldn’t see him until March. After Kerry’s last outing in Monaghan, O’Connor said Moran, Gavin White and Joe O’Connor were all “making very good progress, so they may see some action in the last section of the league.”

Expand Close David Moran of Kerry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Moran of Kerry





Good news then, even if the bigger question is whether their midfield talisman, 34 in June, still has 70 minutes at full summer pace in his legs.

CILLIAN O’CONNOR (Mayo)

Might O’Connor have made all the difference against Tyrone last September, but for that cruel Achilles injury against Clare in June? Season-ending surgery followed, but there have been mixed signals out west on a potential comeback date.

Earlier in the year, there was talk of a possible return in round five – which happens to be this Saturday night in Tralee. But after Mayo’s victory over Armagh, James Horan cautioned that “he’s still a few weeks away.”

Expand Close Cillian O'Connor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cillian O'Connor





Keep an eye on Mayo’s match-day 26, due out on Thursday, just in case. But while Tommy Conroy’s ACL injury has amplified local craving for O’Connor’s know-how, leadership and prolific stats, O’Mahony stresses: “He’s a different type of player and Mayo will miss Tommy Conroy, no matter what.”

JAMES McCARTHY, CON O’CALLAGHAN (Dublin)

McCarthy has already started for Dublin this year – but that was in the O’Byrne Cup, against Longford, and the eight-time All-Ireland winner had picked up an injury before their league travails had even begun against Armagh.

Along with O’Callaghan, McCarthy was named in the match programme ‘dummy team’ for round two against Kerry … but his first on-field sighting came for Ballymun Kickhams against Na Fianna last weekend, prompting speculation that he could be thrown into a Healy Park cauldron for Dublin’s must-win date with Tyrone on Sunday.

Expand Close Dublin's Con O'Callaghan has not featured for Dessie Farrell's side during this league owing to injury. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin's Con O'Callaghan has not featured for Dessie Farrell's side during this league owing to injury. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile





O’Callaghan’s comeback, it seems, is several weeks further away, having injured his ankle in a January challenge match against Roscommon.

Further injuries to Eoin Murchan, Cormac Costello (who played for his club Whitehall Colmcille last weekend) and Paddy Small have compounded the daunting challenge now facing Dessie Farrell – but when it comes to missing jigsaw pieces, there are none bigger than ‘Maccer’ and Con.

RONAN McNAMEE (Tyrone)

The precise nature of McNamee’s injury has never been spelled out but, in the aftermath of Tyrone’s round three win over Kildare, Brian Dooher said: “Hopefully we’ll see Ronan out on the training pitch soon. It is a long-term injury. We’d be hoping that he’ll be integrated back into training in the next week or two, so you are talking three or four weeks before you’d see him again.”

Expand Close Ronan McNamee of Tyrone / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ronan McNamee of Tyrone





Given that timeline, the 2019 All-Star full-back is unlikely to resurface against the Dubs. His last Red Hand appearance came in the All-Ireland final against Mayo.

NEIL McGEE, JAMIE BRENNAN (Donegal)

Most of the ‘casualty talk’ in Donegal has focussed on the two Michaels, Murphy and Langan, but at least they’ve played this spring. Neil McGee hasn’t appeared since his latest back injury led to him being helped off the Enniskillen pitch against Tyrone last July.

Expand Close neil mcgee / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp neil mcgee





Donegal’s all-time record appearance holder has been one of the game’s great full-back enforcers but he’s now 36, begging the question whether he can make it back as a starter.

But he was a late addition to Donegal’s match-day ‘26’ against Tyrone 12 days ago; he didn’t come on but would appear to be very close.

Whereas McGee could potentially feature against Monaghan this Sunday, Jamie Brennan’s comeback looks to be further away after the attacking dynamo suffered further knee trouble on McKenna Cup duty in January.