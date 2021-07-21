Minor football championship round-up: Limerick see off Tipp while Cork run riot against Waterford

Limerick 2-8 Tipperary 1-6

Limerick advanced to the Munster Minor football championship semi-final where they will face Clare following a three-point victory over neighbours Tipperary.

Once Limerick led in the 13th minute, they never looked back as Tipperary were unable to get closer than two points for the remainder of the game.

Limerick led 1-4 to 1-1 at the water-break with Marc Nolan cancelling out Diarmuid O’Riordan’s fifth-minute goal for the Premier County. Limerick appeared to have an answer for every score from the men in blue and gold.

At the change of ends Limerick, who enjoyed the majority of possession led by four points, with a quality Jack Somers effort closing the half.

While Tipperary started the second half brightly, there were hit with a sucker punch on 45 minutes. Ruairi Cronin’s composed finish gave Limerick a five-point lead heading into the final quarter. Tipperary finished strongly with points from Darragh McVicker, Eoin Craddock and Cian Smith, but untimely left themselves with too much to do.

Scorers – Limerick: D Murray 0-4 (3f), C Ó’Duinn 0-3 (1f), M Nolan, R Cronin 1-0, J Somers 0-2.

Tipperary: D O’Riordan 1-0, D McVicker 0-3 (2f), N O’Connor, C King, T Sheehan, F Fitzgerald, E Craddock, C Smith 0-1 each.

Limerick: C MacInnes, M Kilbridge, J Behan, D Clifford; L Murphy, A Neville, S Kiely; J Somers, D Murray ©, M Nolan, E Rigter, O O’Farrell, C O’Duinn, R Cronin, R Quirke.

Subs: C Quigley for D Clifford (ht), O O’Sullivan for R Quirke (40), C Boyle for S Kiely (47), S Geraghty for C Ó’Duinn (53), D O’Connor for M Nolan (61).

Tipperary: T Bourke; M Ryan, S O’Meara ©, C King, S Butler, J O’Neill, C English; T Sheehan, Z O’Loughlin, E Craddock, N O’Connor, K O’Reilly; D McVicker, P Mullen, D O’Riordan.

Subs: C Smith for N O’Connor (37), F Fitzgerald for P Mullen (37), D Spillane for K O’Reilly (43), J Canny for D O’Riordan (51), J Higgins for S Butler (55).

Ref – E Moran (Kerry)





Cork 5-28 Waterford 0-3

The Cork minor footballers walloped Waterford by 40 points in the Dungarvan sunshine to set up a provincial semi final with Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on July 30.

Two goals in as many minutes from Jamie O'Driscoll left the rampant Rebels 24 points ahead at half time (2-18 to 0-0). Hugh O'Connor kicked seven points (four from play and three from placed balls). Niall Kelly added five and Ross Corkery, son of Cork legend Colin, got four.

Kavanagh denied O'Driscoll a hat trick on the stroke of half time with a brave save. The home side squandered two clear goal chances as Liam Lynch dragged his shot wide and Sam Pender saw his shot saved by Mikey O'Connell.

Adam Murray got Waterford on the scoreboard from a free on 34 minutes and he converted two more. Darragh O'Brien blasted home a third goal for Cork just before the second water break. O'Driscoll completed his hat trick ten minutes from time. Sub Niall Daly then fired a fifth to the top corner.

Scorers - Cork: J O'Driscoll 3-0, H O'Connor 0-9 (3fs, 2 marks), N Kelly 0-8, R Corkery 0-7 (2fs), D O'Brien, N Daly 1-0 each, M McSweeney 0-2, F Crowley, R O'Shaughnessy 0-1 each.

Scorers - Waterford: A Murray 0-3 (3fs).

Cork: M O'Connell; D Twomey, S O'Connell, P O'Grady; S Copps, C Twomey, D O'Brien; M McSweeney, R O'Shaughnessy; J O'Neill, N Kelly, C Gillespie; R Corkery, J O'Driscoll, H O'Connor.

Subs: M Hunt for O'Grady (HT), D Crowley for O'Connell (41), N Daly for Gillespie (41), O Corcoran for O'Connor (41), F Crowley for O'Neill (47), C Cusack for O'Brien (Blood, 52).

Waterford: D Kavanagh; B Dee-Carter, S Byrne, A Greene; C Ryan, R Hennessy, T Leane; S Flavin, O O'Dwyer; J Power, E O'Callaghan, E Ó Grádaigh; L Lynch, A Murray, S Pender.

Subs: A Jacob for O'Callaghan (Blood 4-7), C Sweeney for Ó Grádaigh (HT), T Martin for Leane (47), A Jacob for Power (47), M Long for Flavin (52), B Stuart for Lynch (55).

Referee: N Quinn (Clare)