Millionaire Mayo backer receives apology from county board over 'donkey' song choice at Underdogs game
THE chairman of the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation Tim O’Leary has received an apology from Mayo GAA over the choice of songs that were used as part of the half-time entertainment in Saturday’s match between a county team selection and the ‘Underdogs’ in MacHale Park.
Among the songs played were ‘Money, Money, Money’ and ‘Shoe the Donkey’ which the letter of apology states was a “light-hearted take on recent events” after a county board officer referred to the businessman as a “donkey” in an earlier email.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
O’Leary was present at the ground when the songs were played over the public address system.
The foundation is withholding €250,000 which was raised at a gala dinner in New York last May because business plans for the centre of excellence and academy have not been provided in accordance with a letter that outlined an agreement with chairman Mike Connelly in April. The relationship between the foundation and the board has deteriorated.
The apology for the choice of music stated it was never the intention “to offend you or anyone else” and also claimed that O’Leary himself had posted numerous references and images of donkeys on social media in recent weeks.
O’Leary has said he is happy to accept the apology from the officer in question and move on.
Attention turns to tomorrow’s county board meeting in Castlebar where officials have promised to respond to the foundation’s letters in a detailed way. It follows a third letter sent by the foundation in recent days to the board’s auditors requesting information around financial governance.
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- Bernard Brogan's missing medal - The final that reminds us how fickle team sport can be
- Pat Spillane: 'The Tier Two championship will not be good for football - I have ten reasons why it won't work'
- Majestic on the pitch, mortal off it, the story of Gaelic football's George Best