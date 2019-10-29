Millionaire Mayo backer receives apology from county board over 'donkey' song choice at Underdogs game

Among the songs played were ‘Money, Money, Money’ and ‘Shoe the Donkey’ which the letter of apology states was a “light-hearted take on recent events” after a county board officer referred to the businessman as a “donkey” in an earlier email.

O’Leary was present at the ground when the songs were played over the public address system.

The foundation is withholding €250,000 which was raised at a gala dinner in New York last May because business plans for the centre of excellence and academy have not been provided in accordance with a letter that outlined an agreement with chairman Mike Connelly in April. The relationship between the foundation and the board has deteriorated.

The apology for the choice of music stated it was never the intention “to offend you or anyone else” and also claimed that O’Leary himself had posted numerous references and images of donkeys on social media in recent weeks.

O’Leary has said he is happy to accept the apology from the officer in question and move on.

Attention turns to tomorrow’s county board meeting in Castlebar where officials have promised to respond to the foundation’s letters in a detailed way. It follows a third letter sent by the foundation in recent days to the board’s auditors requesting information around financial governance.

Online Editors