Millionaire Mayo backer called a 'donkey' in email from GAA official as sponsorship row takes another twist

A group led by UK-based options market trader Tim O’Leary has been withholding €250,000 from the Mayo county board in a row over governance.

Last month the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation said it would not be releasing the cash, earmarked for an academy facility and a centre of excellence, unless it was supplied with business plans.

But the row has escalated further with several new and serious allegations being made in a letter sent by Mr O’Leary to the Mayo county board and circulated to clubs in the county.

Mr O’Leary raised fresh concerns over governance issues, including arrangements for procuring sponsors.

The letter, sent on Sunday, comes just weeks after the foundation expressed an interest in bidding for the naming rights to MacHale Park in Castlebar, currently held by sports chain Elverys.

While the offer was not rejected outright, a response from the county board suggested a decision may have already been made on the issue.

Mr O’Leary’s letter also made reference to an email sent from the official GAA email address used by Mayo GAA treasurer Kevin O’Toole last August.

The email, forwarding correspondence from Mr O’Leary, was sent to an administrator and the county board executive and also copied to Mr O’Leary.

It read: "I would ask the board to answer this donkey but that probably won’t happen this time either."

In his letter to the county board, Mr O’Leary complained about being called a "donkey".

"Please understand that despite the distressing aspect of the personal insults I am not one to be bullied or intimidated," he wrote.

Independent.ie has contacted Mr O’Toole for comment. Queries have also been submitted to Mayo county board.

When Mr O’Leary’s foundation initially outlined a series of governance concerns last month, the county board pledged to respond at a meeting on October 16, but the meeting was postponed until October 30 due to the illness of a key official.

In his latest letter, Mr O’Leary said he wanted to response to the latest set of queries and criticisms by October 24.

Mr O’Leary’s foundation was behind a successful gala dinner in New York earlier this year which helped raise $370,000 for the county’s GAA teams.

It also says it spent €60,000 on a training camp for the county’s senior footballers in Rockland, New York last May.

But relations became strained after the New York trip, with the foundation claiming requests were made by the board for more funding without any business plans being provided.

Online Editors