‘Mill at the Hill’, own goals and flying GPS units… 15 years of a toxic rivalry between Dublin and Mayo

Mayo's Lee Keegan and Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly get shirty during the 2016 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Mayo's Lee Keegan and Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly get shirty during the 2016 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

When Dublin and Mayo descended to the tunnel at half-time in last year’s All-Ireland final, tensions spilled over.

Footage showed Philly McMahon walking alongside Cillian O’Connor before Keith Higgins reacted, sparking a bout of pushing and shoving as they made their way into their respective dressing-rooms.

It was just the latest spat between two teams whose rivalry has lit up the football landscape for much of the last decade. And it served as a reminder that there is enmity between the counties that can be traced back to the infamous ‘Mill at the Hill’ in 2006.

