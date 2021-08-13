‘Mill at the Hill’, own goals and flying GPS units… 15 years of a toxic rivalry between Dublin and Mayo

When Dublin and Mayo descended to the tunnel at half-time in last year’s All-Ireland final, tensions spilled over.

Footage showed Philly McMahon walking alongside Cillian O’Connor before Keith Higgins reacted, sparking a bout of pushing and shoving as they made their way into their respective dressing-rooms.

It was just the latest spat between two teams whose rivalry has lit up the football landscape for much of the last decade. And it served as a reminder that there is enmity between the counties that can be traced back to the infamous ‘Mill at the Hill’ in 2006.

Since 2010 they have met 21 times, with Dublin winning 16 and another three finishing level. Rivalries aren’t usually so one-sided but Mayo’s ability to operate at Dublin’s altitude built the tension.

And amongst those games there was claim and counterclaim and accusations of subterfuge.

As former Dublin footballer Paddy Andrews put it on his podcast with ex-Mayo star Andy Moran this week, there was “hate” there.

“We played each other so often it just kept building and building and building and the players had their own rivalries. The teams just played each other every single year . . . and it did – for us I would say maybe we did hate Mayo at the time because you had to just feel that edge.”

2006 – All-Ireland SFC semi-final - The Mill at the Hill

“We got word off Davy Billings that Mayo had gone down to the Hill and at that stage there was no way we were giving an inch in that regard,” Ray Cosgrove remembered.

“It was carnage there for about 10 minutes with bodies and balls flying everywhere.”

Amidst the chaos, a member of the Mayo backroom team required treatment after being hit on the head by a stray ball. Then Dublin manager Paul ‘Pillar’ Caffrey rumbled into the back of Mayo coach John Morrison.

Mayo trailed by seven at one stage during the second half but gradually reeled Dublin in. A brilliant point into the Hill by Ciarán McDonald, who is now part of the Mayo management team, proved decisive. Several of the figures from both sides that day would be part of a rivalry that took on a new significance early in the new decade.

2012 All-Ireland semi-final

Dublin were reigning All-Ireland champions but the pre-match build-up was dominated by both managers. Pat Gilroy drew attention to what he saw as Mayo’s penchant for blocking runs. James Horan wondered aloud why Joe McQuillan, who had refereed Dublin’s in-house games, was put in charge of the match. Mayo built a 10-point lead that Dublin eventually whittled back to three but held on for a famous win. Afterwards, there was a hint of the physicality in the game. Mayo forward Enda Varley would reveal he picked up a broken nose in an off-the-ball incident. He would later transfer to Marino kingpins St Vincent’s.

2013 All-Ireland final

Even in the annals of Mayo All-Ireland final defeats this was particularly galling as Dublin held on despite Rory O’Carroll being concussed and Eoghan O’Gara damaging his hamstring with all of Dublin’s permitted subs used from the 53rd minute. Added to that, Cillian O’Connor tapped over a late free to put a point between them having consulted McQuillan thinking they would be allowed another opportunity.

On reflection, the most striking thing about this game was the interview Jim Gavin, who the previous winter had been installed as Dublin manager, gave post-match. In later years Gavin’s dealings with the media would be much more considered but he aimed a barb at McQuillan after he had just watched his side win despite a free count that was 32-12 in Mayo’s favour.

“I think we had seven frees in the game? Twelve? That’s just beyond me. I can’t understand that. I really can’t,” Gavin said.

“That’s one of the very disappointing things. Not only were we playing Mayo but we were playing the referee as well. That free count is just not acceptable. Anybody here can ask me are Dublin a cynical team . . . we’re not.

“At the end, that was just Dublin players getting frustrated. For the whole game, there is a double count going against us. All the time. And it’s not only today. We probably held our counsel for most of the games but that has been the trend in all the games.”

Horan’s response to those comments was just as loaded.

“I find that amazing. I find that absolutely amazing if that was the comment. I know Jim made another interesting comment – that he’d walk away if his team were cynical, so maybe that’s another comment Jim should look at.”

Horan was referencing the four yellow cards Dublin picked up late on as they hung on down the home straight. Former Derry footballer Joe Brolly would describe Dublin’s performance in the home stretch as a “masterclass in cynicism” but also stated “Mayo were getting comeuppance for the final quarter of last year’s semi-final”.

McMahon would describe that game as “a warzone, men laid out all over the place”.

The battle lines were firmly drawn as both sides prepared to embark on what would become one of the great modern rivalries in the GAA.

2015 All-Ireland semi-finals

“It was at times unrefereeable. I can’t criticise (referee) Joe McQuillan too much,” was Kevin McStay’s analysis of the drawn game as the recriminations poured out of both camps.

Afterwards, Aidan O’Shea told the assembled media he was headbutted by McMahon and added: “There were plenty more things out there the ref missed too.”

O’Carroll left the field requiring stitches and never returned while Diarmuid Connolly and Lee Keegan’s duel flared up, with the former sent off after a tussle. Connolly was eventually cleared for a replay but only after Dublin brought their case all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

The replay gripped the country to the extent that it was shown on big screens at the Electric Picnic festival.

McMahon, who the GAA found had no case to answer despite O’Shea’s comments, emerged as the key figure in the replay, hitting 1-2 as Mayo squandered a four-point second-half lead.

2016 All-Ireland finals

The drawn game went down as another entry for the Mayo ‘House of Pain’. Incredibly, they conceded two own goals in the first half and Dublin wouldn’t manage a score themselves for 31 minutes. But even before a ball was kicked in the drawn game the sides clashed in the tunnel as they emerged at the same time.

Including the own goals, Mayo would score 21 (2-15) of the 30 (2-24) cumulative points that day but still needed a late score from Cillian O’Connor to secure a replay.

The second game was eagerly anticipated but much of the build-up centred on the Keegan v Connolly clash. Several former Dublin players called for greater protection for the St Vincent’s man. Mayo supporters insisted Dublin were trying to influence the referee.

As it happened, Keegan blasted a brilliant goal before picking up a black card after a short kick-out from Rob Hennelly – who was a late replacement for David Clarke – went wrong.

In his report to Mayo’s annual convention in 2016, county board PRO Paul Cunnane wrote: “In the lead-up to the All-Ireland final replay there was a well-orchestrated media campaign to blacken Lee Keegan’s name and I would be disappointed that many media outlets chose to take the bait”.

Perhaps bizarrely, Connolly would send Keegan a pair of boots as a gift that Christmas.

2017 All-Ireland final

Perhaps this game didn’t have the naked aggression of other encounters but McQuillan was still a busy man. By the time Dublin had wrapped up their three-in-a-row, he’d shown his red card twice, the yellow card nine times and the black card once.

Once again the game came down to the small margins and Keegan was central to it. Rock dispatched what turned out to be the winning free despite the Mayo defender throwing his GPS tracker at the ball as Rock ran up to the crucial kick.

“I always say, ‘If you were in my shoes, what would people have done? Would they have come up with something else?” Keegan offered later.

“Obviously it’s very unsportsmanlike and I totally accept that. But, I suppose, you’re looking into losing your fourth All-Ireland . . . ”

After Rock nailed his kick, Dublin’s forwards, en masse, hauled down their opposite numbers as Clarke tried to get his kick-out away. Ciarán Kilkenny walked on a black card but Dublin got the job done.

Like Keegan, he was unrepentant.

“Any man is willing to do what he can for his county,” Kilkenny said. “If you were there in the last minute of an All-Ireland final, what would you do?”

2020 All-Ireland final

The scenes going down the tunnel at half-time were a reminder of the rivalry built up after the game. Asked about what happened in the tunnel, McMahon played down the incident.

“They asked ‘Murch’ (Eoin Murchan) to do ‘Elf on the Shelf’ and he wouldn’t do it, so they got pi**ed off,” he said. “But look, it is just a bit of banter in the tunnel and we’re all men, we push and shove and get on with it and it is just another little element of the game.

“It is nothing that is going to take anything huge away from what happened on the pitch where two teams went out and tried to bring out the best in one another, as Mayo always do.”

What will 2021 bring?