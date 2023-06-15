Mike White handed starting role as Kerry name team to face Louth

Mike Breen has been handed his first championship start of the year for Kerry when they take on Louth on Sunday in Portlaoise.

Manager Jack O’Connor has called on Breen to replace Gavin White, who drops out of the match-day panel. A win guarantees Kerry’s progress to the knock-out stages,

Breen has played just three times this year due to injury, most recently in the Munster SFC win over Clare.

Killian Spillane remains out through injury but Brian Ó Beaglaoich is back in the panel along with Ronan Buckley. Sean O’Brien and White are the ones to miss out.

Kerry go into Sunday’s clash knowing that if Mayo achieve at least a draw they will have to go through a preliminary quarter-final. However, if Louth cause an upset and Cork win or draw with Mayo, their summer would end.

Kerry (SFC v Louth): S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, M Breen; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.