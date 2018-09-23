Mike Solan enlists Enda McGinley in bid to secure Mayo job ahead of James Horan

Three-time All-Ireland winner Enda McGinley will be part of Mike Solan's backroom team if he is appointed Mayo senior football manager in the coming weeks, the Sunday Independent understands.

Solan and James Horan are the two candidates to succeed Stephen Rochford as Mayo manager and they are expected to be interviewed for the position early in the week after next.

Horan managed Mayo to four successive Connacht titles between 2011 and 2014 and to two All-Ireland final appearances, losing to Donegal in 2012 and to Dublin a year later. Solan was in charge when Mayo beat Cork in 2016 to win a first All-Ireland under-21 title in 10 years and was at the helm again this year in the new under-20 grade when Mayo lost to Kildare by one point in the All-Ireland final.

The inclusion of former Tyrone star McGinley, who was part of the All-Ireland-winning teams of 2003, 2005 and 2008, in his proposed management team will be seen as a coup for Solan, and a potential boost to his prospects of securing the position.

McGinley, who won an All-Star for his performances in 2008, will bring a lot of experience to the set-up, with particular knowledge from his own career in being part of a team which transitioned so brilliantly from underage success to senior glory under Mickey Harte.

Details of Horan's proposed backroom team have yet to emerge, however.

The Ballintubber man has been involved in club management and also has worked as a media pundit since he stepped down as Mayo manager four years ago. Despite having a poor year, losing in Connacht to Galway before bowing out of the championship to Kildare in Newbridge, Mayo are still widely regarded as one of the few teams capable of challenging Dublin's current supremacy in football.

Indeed, their rivalry with Jim Gavin's team has lit up an otherwise failing championship in recent seasons.

Solan's brother Barry, a leading strength and conditioning expert currently working with Arsenal, has been involved with Mayo's conditioning for the last four seasons and would presumably continue that involvement.

In that time, Mayo have consistently appeared to be the team most capable of matching the conditioning and power of the Dublin team.

The existing medical team, under Dr Seán Moffatt, would also continue in place.

It's also understood that a former high-profile Mayo footballer would be part of Solan's management team, while it is widely assumed that his Ballaghaderreen clubmate John Ginty, who has worked previously with him in the county's under-21 and under-20 set-ups, would also be involved in his backroom set-up.

