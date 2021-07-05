Mike Quirke steps down as Laois manager following hammering by Westmeath

Mike Quirke has stepped down from his role as Laois football manager with immediate effect.

The O’Moore men saw their season come to a shuddering halt when they suffered a 16 point drubbing at the hands of Westmeath in the Leinster SFC for what was their fifth straight defeat in a season that also saw them slip into division three of the football league.

And Quirke became the second manager of a Leinster county to step down within 24 hours when confirming in a statement that his term had come to an end. Longford boss Padraic Davis also stepped down after they were soundly beaten by Meath.

“I have informed the secretary of Laois GAA of my decision to step down from the role of manager of the senior football team with immediate effect and I was publicly thank the county board for affording me the opportunity to lead their senior set up,” read a statement from Quirke.

“I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to all the players, management and backroom team for their unwavering effort over the past two Covid ravaged inter-county seasons. It’s been a difficult slog at times but made far more enjoyable by the quality of people involved.

“The players have shown fantastic commitment towards representing their county in the best possible way through very challenging circumstances and despite not getting the performances or results we craved this season they can be proud of the effort and application they’ve shown throughout.

“I’ve made my decision at this stage to allow the county board ample time to find new management in advance of county championship action resuming in the county in the coming weeks and months.”

A Laois statement thanked the former Kerry footballer for his efforts.

“On behalf of Laois GAA we wish to thank Mike Quirke for his two year commitment and dedication with Laois senior football panel. He is a gentleman to the core and has given everything for the cause. We wish Mike and his family all the best in the future.”