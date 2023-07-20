Mike Quirke hits out at ‘bonkers’ communications problems after axing of maor foirne role

Kerry selector Mike Quirke would love the GAA to resolve the “bonkers” situation where team managements find it impossible to get messages across to their players during matches.

However, Quirke openly accepted that some teams were abusing the old maor foirne system – and he even referenced one unnamed county that supposedly used its medical personnel to transmit on-field messages.

The maor foirne position, which allowed a member of team management to act as a ‘runner’ and carry instructions onto the field of play, was discontinued in 2021.

But after last Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final thriller against Derry, Kerry boss Jack O’Connor spoke about how challenging the scenario was, saying: “If you’re trying to make a switch it’s very, very difficult, and then you have to try to think of other clandestine plans to get messages in.”

His selector has now expanded on the conundrum that will face Kerry and Dublin in their Sam Maguire showdown on Sunday week.

“We were speaking about the maor foirne, it was abused,” Quirke admitted, speaking at Kerry’s All-Ireland media day in Killarney yesterday. “Fellas dogged it with that. Lingering on the pitch, being an extra body on kick-outs and different things.

“It was something myself and Jack were talking about. If you could have a situation where you had two or three visits per half, that a maor foirne could run on get his message and get off the pitch.

“Any messing, it is a free-kick from where the maor foirne is. If they are still on the pitch when the ball is played, it is a free-kick from there.

“Give yourself a chance to get two messages on. If you use up your two, and you want to go on a third you can’t, it is done. But you have two per half.

“At least it would give you a chance; save one until the last five minutes or whatever. That would be really helpful.

“As it is now,” the former Laois manager expanded, “you are trying to come up with ways and different hand signals, different American football stuff where you are trying to have a couple of different things - that I don’t really want to go into – that fellas are able to pick up on the pitch.

“I know other teams have used their medical people – I won’t say which counties – where they are on the pitch more than maor foirnes, running over and back,” he claimed.

“I thought it was a medical emergency they were on the pitch so much, but it wasn’t. They were obviously using them to carry messages, which isn’t ideal either. That is not their job and that is not what they should be doing.”

This is why in the current scenario, according to Quirke, you needed players who can “coach themselves and be the problem-solvers. Unless there is something really dramatic, switch a man onto someone else or something like that, these fellas are encouraged that, whatever you see, you find a solution for it.”

Alluding to O’Connor’s post-match comments about getting messages across during the Derry game, he said: “It’s bonkers, you can do very little … the boys coach themselves. They have to. They do that in training so that they understand when it comes to a game and the fat is the fire, you have to try and solve what is in front of you.

“You talk about hunger – the hunger was displayed by winning three out of four long kick-outs late in the game and turning them into scoring opportunities. That is them managing that situation themselves. Look, hunger – there is none of these fellas satisfied with winning an All-Ireland.”

Meanwhile, his manager expects both finalists to play “front foot” football, but he doesn't expect Dublin to allow too many one-on-one battles between David Clifford and Seán O’Shea and their respective Sky Blue markers.

“You could say the same about Dublin – Dublin would have forwards who can do damage in those scenarios,” O’Connor pointed out. “But you’d be expecting that Dublin won’t be as accommodating in that regard. I mean, Dublin are watching us the same as we’re watching them!

“So when you’re preparing for big games, you’re always trying to limit the damage that the big players can do.”

The veteran manager added: “We feel we’re at our best on the front foot. Dublin are an awesome attacking unit when they get their game going. I’m sure both sides will be trying to batten down the hatches a bit better than we certainly were doing against Derry, but I’d expect it to be a pretty open enough game.

“There’s great tradition between the two teams. A tradition of playing positive football. I can’t see that changing.”