Micko insists imperious Dublin won't be derailed by weight of expectation

Mick O'Dwyer, the only man to lead a team to four successive All-Ireland football titles over the past 85 years, insists that the pressures associated with such a historic pursuit will not have a negative impact on Dublin tomorrow.

Mick O'Dwyer, the only man to lead a team to four successive All-Ireland football titles over the past 85 years, insists that the pressures associated with such a historic pursuit will not have a negative impact on Dublin tomorrow.

"It's another All-Ireland final, no more and no less. The past won't matter a bit. It won't win or lose the game for Dublin. I don't believe in that sort of stuff," he said.

O'Dwyer, who led Kerry to four-time glory in 1978-'81, described Dublin as "one of the great football teams we have seen", but stopped short of comparing them with his record-breaking squad.

"Well, Dublin have to win the four-in-a-row first but even if they do you can't compare teams from different times. People like doing it, but it's impossible to match teams because the game has evolved and so much else has changed too."

He expects Dublin to come out on top, but predicts that the result will be a lot closer than the odds suggest.

"Any team coached by Mickey Harte will be very hard to beat in an All-Ireland final, but I just think that Dublin have a stronger panel. They have some great footballers to bring in when they need them. That could be the difference," he said.

Dublin certainly have a stronger bench than Tyrone, but then the same applied when the sides met in the second phase of the quarter-finals in Omagh in July.

Dublin won by three points after Tyrone had a chance to cut the deficit to one point in stoppage time. Tyrone's overall performance, especially the strong finish, has heightened expectations that they are poised to deliver a performance which will stun the football world and steer them to their first All-Ireland success in a decade.

In the quarter-final, they restricted Dublin to their lowest championship score (1-14) since 2-9 earned a draw with Mayo in the 2016 All-Ireland final, but defensive security came at a price as Tyrone scored only 14 points. Still, it was in marked contrast to last year's semi-final when they lost to Dublin by 2-17 to 0-11 in a most uncharacteristic Tyrone performance.

Dismantled early on, they trailed a long way back all the way to the finish in what was one of their worst Croke Park displays for a long time.

It has hardened the view that having won fairly narrowly in Omagh, Dublin will do much better in a ground they regard very much as their own and where they have lost only two championship games (Mayo 2012, Donegal 2014) over eight seasons.

Still, Tyrone’s search for optimism takes them in a few promising directions, led by the Omagh game and the manner in which they put themselves in such a strong position late on.

They will be encouraged too by Galway’s progress against Dublin early in the semi-final when Damien Comer scored a goal and won a penalty.

Stephen Cluxton saved the kick, but the fact that Dublin could have conceded two goals in the opening quarter suggests a defensive frailty that Tyrone will hope to exploit.

Indeed, the semi-final wasn’t the first time that opposition made headway against Dublin’s full-back line but, similar to what happened Galway, none have been able to exert enough control further out to maintain the pressure.

Working on that will be a top priority for Tyrone, but there are serious doubts about how successful they will be. A 1-13 total beat Monaghan in the semi-final, but won’t come anywhere close to being enough to win tomorrow.

Tyrone were much more prolific in most of their other games in a busy summer, but then they dominated most of the action in middle third, an area where Dublin build so much of their powerful momentum.

Simplicity

There’s a beautiful simplicity about how Dublin go about constructing their scoring opportunities. Their passing game starts slowly before gradually increasing pace as they seek to work the ball to a trusted finisher.

Ciarán Kilkenny is usually at the heart of the build-up, looping around his colleagues as the moves edge forward. Very often, they end with a shot at goal from a good position, having carefully worked through patterns.

Of course, the key ingredient in making it work rests with the natural talent of the various individuals, enabling them to protect possession, before creating space to get the shot away. Chasing them down is a tiring business, which explains why Dublin thrive so often in the second half.

Galway were only two points behind at half-time, yet were 12 down in stoppage time at the end of the second half before Shane Walsh pounced for a consolation goal. It will be interesting to see how Tyrone deal with Cluxton’s kick-outs.

Presumably, they will commit as many men as possible to the task so as not to leave him with easy targets. He was allowed far too many options against Galway and used them well.

On the basis that previous form is still the most reliable guide in the prediction business, it points to a Dublin four-timer and a 28th title overall.

Dublin v Tyrone at Croke Park, 3.30, tomorrow

Irish Independent